Mike Pereira’s B2B Foundation Raises Funding for Military Veterans Scholarships
Video Details
Mike Pereira's 'Battlefields 2 Ballfields' foundation helps veterans interested in becoming an official in any sport of their choosing. B2B held their annual Golf Tournament to help raise scholarships for veterans in the program.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices