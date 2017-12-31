Jason McIntyre makes his NFL picks for every game in Week 17’s ‘Sunday Special’

NFL analyst Jason McIntyre picks all the best games on this week's NFL slate.

More NFL Videos

Jason McIntyre makes his NFL picks for every game in Week 17’s ‘Sunday Special’

Jason McIntyre makes his NFL picks for every game in Week 17’s ‘Sunday Special’

3 hours ago

Jason Whitlock reveals why the Bucs made the right choice by staying with Dirk Koetter instead of hiring Jon Gruden

Jason Whitlock reveals why the Bucs made the right choice by staying with Dirk Koetter instead of hiring Jon Gruden

22 hours ago

Cam Newton needs to be more consistent for the Panthers to be a contender in the playoffs

Cam Newton needs to be more consistent for the Panthers to be a contender in the playoffs

1 day ago

Blazin’ 5: Doug’s picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 17

Blazin’ 5: Doug’s picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 17

1 day ago

Doug Gottlieb questions if Dak Prescott is ‘capable of a more creative playbook’ for the Dallas Cowboys

Doug Gottlieb questions if Dak Prescott is ‘capable of a more creative playbook’ for the Dallas Cowboys

1 day ago

Rob Parker : “I pick the Carolina Panthers to make it to the Super Bowl”

Rob Parker : “I pick the Carolina Panthers to make it to the Super Bowl”

1 day ago

More NFL Videos»