Dr. Klapper breaks down why Antonio Brown will be back from a calf injury in time for the playoffs

Antonio Brown should be able to play in the NFL playoffs for the Pittsburgh Steelers despite suffering a partially torn calf muscle last Sunday. Dr. Klapper explains why that's possible.

More NFL Videos

Watch Larry Fitzgerald catch a TD in the same game where he completed his first career pass

Watch Larry Fitzgerald catch a TD in the same game where he completed his first career pass

11 hours ago

Dean Blandino: The overturned Bills touchdown vs. the Patriots should have stood

Dean Blandino: The overturned Bills touchdown vs. the Patriots should have stood

12 hours ago

Seahawks CB Justin Coleman celebrates pick-six by diving into Salvation Army kettle

Seahawks CB Justin Coleman celebrates pick-six by diving into Salvation Army kettle

12 hours ago

Todd Gurley is making a late push as NFL MVP

Todd Gurley is making a late push as NFL MVP

13 hours ago

Todd Gurley takes a screen pass for an 80-yd touchdown in the Rams' NFC West-clinching win

Todd Gurley takes a screen pass for an 80-yd touchdown in the Rams' NFC West-clinching win

13 hours ago

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore makes interception with his rear end

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore makes interception with his rear end

14 hours ago

More NFL Videos»