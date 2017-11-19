Are the Vikings the NFC’s best team? The NFL on FOX crew reacts to Minnesota’s big win
Charles Davis, Kevin Burkhardt, and NFL on FOX rookie analyst Greg Olsen after their call of the Vikings - Rams in Minnesota.
More NFL Videos
Check in on Damon "Snacks" Harrison as he recovers from the Giants' big win against the Kansas City Chiefs | PROcast
1 hr ago
Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino breakdown the Kirk Cousins' intentional grounding ruling
2 hours ago
Should the Michigan St. kicker have been penalized for flopping?
3 hours ago
Jimmy Johnson doesn't think Jason Garrett is to blame for Dallas' recent struggles
4 hours ago
Great Moments in Quarterbacking: Nathan Peterman edition
4 hours ago
Terry Bradshaw likes a lot about Baker Mayfield but believes he has 'a little bit of smart-(expletive) in him'
4 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
20146-20149