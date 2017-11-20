Buffalo’s Nathan Peterman throws 5 interceptions in 1st half of his first NFL start
Nathan Peterman was picked off 5 times in the 1st half of his first NFL start.
[QUARTERBACK CALLING PLAY] - Peterman rolling and throwing. Off the hands of DiMarco. And intercepted! Patrick DiMarco couldn't hold it. Korey Toomer has it.
Pass rushers that will come after the rookie. And they do. He floats one. And that's intercepted across the 25-yard line.
Pressure coming. Peterman hit. And that is his third interception of the day. Tre Boston.
Pass is-- was that-- almost. Did he pick that off?
That gain good for 19 yards. And that's the fifth interception today thrown by Peterman.
