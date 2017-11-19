Colin Cowherd: The Seahawks are a playoff team
(Wannstedt did not agree)
More NFL Videos
Buffalo's Nathan Peterman throws 5 interceptions in 1st half of his first NFL start
10 hours ago
Are the Vikings the NFC's best team? The NFL on FOX crew reacts to Minnesota's big win
11 hours ago
Mark Ingram blasts a 36-yard touchdown run against the Redskins
11 hours ago
Mike Pereira details the 10-second runoff rule and why the Redskins were penalized against the Saints
12 hours ago
Redskins successfully fake a punt at their own 15
13 hours ago
Vikings WR Adam Thielen pulls in 65-yd touchdown
13 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED