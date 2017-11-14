Get a behind-the-scenes look at NFL on FOX’s Veterans Day weekend visit to Naval Station Norfolk

The NFL on FOX pregame show emanated from Naval Station Norfolk on Veterans Day weekend, and the service members made the crew feel right at home.

More NFL Videos

Titans RB Derrick Henry is set to shine on Thursday night against Pittsburgh | PROcast

Titans RB Derrick Henry is set to shine on Thursday night against Pittsburgh | PROcast

1 hr ago

Colin on Cam Newton and the Panthers' win over Miami: 'Last night didn't prove anything'

Colin on Cam Newton and the Panthers' win over Miami: 'Last night didn't prove anything'

1 hr ago

The Hustle: Charlie Weis on the Patriots' infamous 'Tuck Rule' game

The Hustle: Charlie Weis on the Patriots' infamous 'Tuck Rule' game

4 hours ago

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 10

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 10

4 hours ago

What’s the one NFL rule Mike Pereira would change?

What’s the one NFL rule Mike Pereira would change?

5 hours ago

Skip reacts to Sean Lee's injury: 'I'm sorry, I'm out... It will take a miracle for this team to win'

Skip reacts to Sean Lee's injury: 'I'm sorry, I'm out... It will take a miracle for this team to win'

8 hours ago

More NFL Videos»