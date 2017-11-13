49ers WR Marquise Goodwin overcome with emotion on TD catch the same day he and his wife lost their unborn child

After the Niners got their first win of the season, Goodwin revealed he played through a horrible family tragedy. His teammates embraced him on this emotional touchdown.

Tom Brady is ending the greatest QB of all-time discussion

The Cowboys had a 'burn the tape game' against the Falcons this week

Skip Bayless: The Patriots have officially started their Super Bowl roll

Shannon: 'If you put a lot of QBs with Tyron Smith at LT and Ezekiel Elliott at RB, I assure you they will look just as good as Dak'

Skip Bayless reacts to the Falcons defeating the Cowboys on Sunday

Cris Carter explains why the Patriots are always so efficient

