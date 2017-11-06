Carlos Hyde and Frostee Rucker ejected for fighting after late hit on CJ Beathard
Carlos Hyde and Frostee Rucker were both ejected for fighting after a low hit on CJ Beathard in the 4th quarter.

ANNOUNCER 1: CJ Beathard, that's the original fly. And then divisional game, the emotions.
ANNOUNCER 2: So Laken Tomlinson kind of was one of the first players in there to shove after Bethea went to the ground with Beathard. And then shoving, Frostee Rucker shoves Carlos Hyde to the ground. Hyde bounces back up and that's where the second flag came in.
ANNOUNCER 1: I thought that that was number 90. I thought that was Combichi. It was Frostee Rucker.
