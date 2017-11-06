Washington’s DJ Swearinger and Josh Norman lateral the ball back and forth after intercepting Seattle’s 2-point attempt

DJ Swearinger and Josh Norman pitch the ball back and forth to each other on a failed interception return after Swearinger picked off Seattle's 2-point attempt.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: Get it off. Wilson throwing. No! It's intercepted. And this could go! Wilson racing to stop Swearinger. Makes a cut. Swearinger, still going. A lateral. Norman, who's going to get there? Still on his feet. Another lateral. Look at this play. And finally taken down are the Redskins.

That would have been a 2-point conversion for Washington if they went all the way. Excitement, but all it is is a failed 2-point conversion for Seattle. That was wild. And so Washington still in the lead.

