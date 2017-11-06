Rams WR Sammy Watkins pulls down astonishing 67-yard touchdown
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins widens the Los Angeles Rams' lead over the Denver Broncos with a 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
- AFC
- AFC West
- Denver Broncos
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Rams
- Los Angeles Rams
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- Sammy Watkins
-
Show Transcript Hide Transcript
ANNOUNCER 1: Gurley convinced him this was the place for him.
ANNOUNCER 2: Off the play. Fake to Gurley.
On 2nd and 6, Goff fires downfield. It's Sammy Watkins! Touchdown Rams.
More NFL Videos
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 9
15 mins ago
Skip reveals why he is still picking the New England Patriots over the Philadelphia Eagles
15 mins ago
Cris Carter reacts to the report that Bill O'Brien and the Texans discussed signing Colin Kaepernick
15 mins ago
Nick on the Cowboys: 'They've had one bad football game this year... That's it!'
15 mins ago
Eagles or Patriots: Here's why Nick Wright is picking New England to make the Super Bowl over Philly
15 mins ago
Jason Whitlock thinks NFL fights show a 'lack of respect for the integrity of the game'
1 hr ago
More NFL Videos»
20146-20149