49ers GM John Lynch tried to trade for Tom Brady after Bill Belichick said Jimmy Garoppolo was off-limits
Jay Glazer shares John Lynch's bold trade offer for Tom Brady.
- John Lynch, he's trying to get Garoppolo since the off season. He calls Bill Belichick, and he says hey, we'd like trade for Garoppolo. And at the time, Belichick said, absolutely not. He's completely off limits.
So Lynch calls back and actually asks Bill Belichick, all right. So if Garoppolo is off limits, would you trade us Tom Brady? And Belichick said, what did you just ask me? He said, I'm asking, would you trade us Tom Brady? You said Garoppolo is off limits.
He goes, did you just ask me if I would trade Tom Brady? He said, yeah. He said, did you just ask if I'd trade the greatest quarterback off all time? And John said, so was that a no? Gotta love him.
- You got to ask. You never know.
