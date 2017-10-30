Bears tight end Zach Miller dislocates knee on same play his TD is overturned (WARNING: not for the squeamish)
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller was carted off the field in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints following a horrific overturned touchdown catch.
Show Transcript Hide Transcript
[CROWD CHEERING] ANNOUNCER: Third and 10. Trubisky to the end zone.
[CROWD CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER: Touchdown, Zach Miller. 25-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to Miller. And Miller is still down in the end zone.
More NFL Videos
Shannon Sharpe on the Patriots trading Jimmy Garoppolo: 'They are rolling the dice'
15 mins ago
Skip reacts to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension being upheld: 'I'm outraged over this... I'm sickened by it'
15 mins ago
Nick Wright explains how Dak Prescott can right the Cowboys' ship with Ezekiel Elliott suspended
1 hr ago
Nick Wright says Deshaun Watson is one of the Top 5 QB's right now, Here's why
1 hr ago
Cris Carter responds to Richard Sherman's praise of Deshaun Watson: 'It's only going to get better'
1 hr ago
Cris Carter: 'I'm terrified for the Patriots!'
2 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
20146-20149