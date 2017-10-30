Bears tight end Zach Miller dislocates knee on same play his TD is overturned (WARNING: not for the squeamish)

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller was carted off the field in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints following a horrific overturned touchdown catch.

Hide Transcript

[CROWD CHEERING] ANNOUNCER: Third and 10. Trubisky to the end zone.

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER: Touchdown, Zach Miller. 25-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to Miller. And Miller is still down in the end zone.

