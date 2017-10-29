Dean Blandino: Kiko Alonso’s hit on Joe Flacco was a foul but may not warrant a suspension
Dean Blandino gives his take on the Kiko Alonso hit to Joe Flacco from the Thursday night NFL game.
More NFL Videos
Shannon Sharpe on the Patriots trading Jimmy Garoppolo: 'They are rolling the dice'
15 mins ago
Skip reacts to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension being upheld: 'I'm outraged over this... I'm sickened by it'
1 hr ago
Nick Wright explains how Dak Prescott can right the Cowboys' ship with Ezekiel Elliott suspended
1 hr ago
Nick Wright says Deshaun Watson is one of the Top 5 QB's right now, Here's why
1 hr ago
Cris Carter responds to Richard Sherman's praise of Deshaun Watson: 'It's only going to get better'
1 hr ago
Cris Carter: 'I'm terrified for the Patriots!'
2 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
20146-20149