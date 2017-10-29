Carson Wentz continues his stellar season with a long TD pass to seal the Eagles’ victory
Carson Wentz continues his stellar season with a long touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery to seal the Eagles victory
More NFL Videos
Shannon Sharpe on the Patriots trading Jimmy Garoppolo: 'They are rolling the dice'
15 mins ago
Skip reacts to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension being upheld: 'I'm outraged over this... I'm sickened by it'
1 hr ago
Nick Wright explains how Dak Prescott can right the Cowboys' ship with Ezekiel Elliott suspended
1 hr ago
Nick Wright says Deshaun Watson is one of the Top 5 QB's right now, Here's why
1 hr ago
Cris Carter responds to Richard Sherman's praise of Deshaun Watson: 'It's only going to get better'
1 hr ago
Cris Carter: 'I'm terrified for the Patriots!'
2 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
20146-20149