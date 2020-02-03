Your favorite Super Bowl LIV commercials — updating live!

If football isn’t your favorite, don’t worry. The Super Bowl has something for everyone.

Super Bowl commercials are almost as legendary as the game itself, enthralling fans – both casual and diehard – every year.

We’ve got you covered with the best of the best commercials from the big game, starting with the next generation of football legends (while featuring some old goats too):

With a special live surprise at the end:

That brought out all the feels:

Those former NFL stars weren’t the only goats to make a commercial appearance … you know that Brady Instagram from earlier in the week?

View this post on Instagram

I have an important announcement #ad

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Well, after much speculation, the mystery is finally solved:

Brady broke the internet just like Bady Yoda did. Looks like Baby Nut is about to do the same:

#BabyNut is trending. If that content enough, just browse his own personal feed:

We weren’t the only ones that were thoroughly entertained:

 

 