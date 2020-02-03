Your favorite Super Bowl LIV commercials — updating live!

If football isn’t your favorite, don’t worry. The Super Bowl has something for everyone.

Super Bowl commercials are almost as legendary as the game itself, enthralling fans – both casual and diehard – every year.

We’ve got you covered with the best of the best commercials from the big game, starting with the next generation of football legends (while featuring some old goats too):

With a special live surprise at the end:

That brought out all the feels:

That was some great NFL 100th Year commercial. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 2, 2020

That commercials was 🔥🔥… — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) February 2, 2020

This is absolutely adorable, I’m so here for it 💗 — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) February 2, 2020

Those former NFL stars weren’t the only goats to make a commercial appearance … you know that Brady Instagram from earlier in the week?

Well, after much speculation, the mystery is finally solved:

Brady broke the internet just like Bady Yoda did. Looks like Baby Nut is about to do the same:

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

#BabyNut is trending. If that content enough, just browse his own personal feed:

#BabyNut here, back and cuter than ever! Now what should I do next? Tell me in the replies and I’ll try to do them in real time! And yes… suggestions that are a little nutty are ok. https://t.co/UWFWzPURht — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

We weren’t the only ones that were thoroughly entertained: