Will they start? If not, when will the rookie QBs play?

Will they start? If not, when will they play?

While there are many scenarios that can dominate the spotlight as the NFL season kicks off, with five teams there is only one.

The first-round rookie quarterback.

Eventually, they all will get the chances to be the franchise guy. For such teams as the Browns and Jets, it’s been a long and futile search to find their man.

This Cleveland version of an NFL club arrived in 1999 and still is searching. For New York, the last true franchise QB was Joe Namath, and his historic Super Bowl triumph was 50 seasons ago.

Buffalo (Jim Kelly), Arizona (Kurt Warner), and Baltimore (Joe Flacco — not elite, but he won a championship) haven’t been so empty at the position.

So what sort of progress did the Browns’ Baker Mayfield, Jets’ Sam Darnold, Bills’ Josh Allen, Cardinals’ Josh Rosen and Ravens’ Lamar Jackson make so far?

Let’s see.