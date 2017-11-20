Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.

Trump’s tweet Sunday comes after the father of player LiAngelo Ball minimized Trump’s involvement in winning the players’ release in comments to ESPN.

”Who?” LaVar Ball told ESPN on Friday, when asked about Trump’s involvement in the matter. ”What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

Trump has said he raised the players’ detention with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the leaders’ recent meeting in Beijing.

The players returned to the U.S. last week. They have been indefinitely suspended from the team.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida has seemingly zeroed in on Chip Kelly to be the program’s next football coach.

The Gators met with Kelly about the vacant job Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person said athletic director Scott Stricklin and five key staffers met with Kelly in New Hampshire. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Gators are not publicly discussing the coaching search.

Stricklin and his assistants flew in and out of Ocala, Florida, about a half hour from Florida’s campus.

Stricklin vowed to make Florida fun again when he parted ways with coach Jim McElwain last month.

Kelly’s high-octane, spread scheme would do it.

The 53-year-old Kelly went 46-7 in four years (2009-12) at Oregon, which averaged 44.7 points a game during that span. The Gators would welcome anything close to that after slogging through the post-Tim Tebow era.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jim Mora’s tenure at UCLA began with three years of enormous promise. It ended with the school abruptly firing the coach late in his sixth season – and on his birthday, no less.

UCLA dismissed Mora on Sunday with one game left in the regular season. Athletic director Dan Guerrero announced the shocking move one day after rival Southern California’s 28-23 victory over the Bruins (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12), who have lost six of nine while going winless on the road this season.

Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch will coach the Bruins in their regular-season home finale against California on Friday night.

UCLA must pay more than $12 million to buy out the remainder of Mora’s contract, which runs through 2021. The school announced that Mora’s contract will be ”honored by UCLA Athletics, exclusively using department-generated funds.”

UNDATED (AP) – The top nine teams in The Associated Press college football poll have held onto their spots, led by No. 1 Alabama, while Northwestern and Boise State moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season.

A Saturday with few surprises and a lot of blowouts produced mostly expected ranking results heading into what figures to be an intriguing final two weeks of the season. Alabama, top ranked since the preseason, received 58 first-place votes on Sunday. No. 2 Miami received three first-place votes.

Oklahoma is No. 3, Clemson is No. 4 and Wisconsin is No. 5. Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and TCU round out the top 10.

There was some shuffling at the bottom of the rankings, with Michigan, North Carolina State and West Virginia dropping out after losses. Northwestern, which has won six straight, is No. 23, and Boise State is No. 25. Virginia Tech returned to the rankings at No. 24.

PRO FOOTBALL

DENVER (AP) – The Denver Broncos saved some of their best defense for after the game.

At issue: boss John Elway labeling them soft. It didn’t sit too well with a few of the players, though others welcomed the critique.

Yet the comments didn’t stoke the necessary fire, either, as the Broncos lost 20-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals, extending their losing streak to six games.

”None of us are soft,” said linebacker Brandon Marshall, whose team met Saturday night to discuss the remarks by their Hall of Fame QB turned general manager. ”For him to call us soft, it just rubbed us the wrong way.

”You get shunned out of this league for being soft.”

It’s been an awful stretch for the Broncos (3-7), who’ve dropped six in a row in the same season for the first time since 1990. What’s more, it’s the first time they’ve lost to the Bengals (4-6) at home since 1975.

”This isn’t the culture here,” said quarterback Brock Osweiler, who two seasons ago helped lead the Broncos to a win in Super Bowl 50. ”The standard here is to win championships, get to the playoffs every year and contend for Super Bowls, and right now we’re not playing football like that. So, it’s very frustrating.”