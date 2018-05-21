Weekend Sports In Brief

HORSE RACING

BALTIMORE (AP) Justify emerged from the fog and sloshed his way to another impressive victory, holding off several hard-charging challengers to win the Preakness on Saturday and keep alive the chance for trainer Bob Baffert’s second Triple Crown champion in four years.

On a sloppy track similar to the conditions in the Kentucky Derby, Justify improved to 5-0 and will go to the Belmont Stakes on June 9 looking to do the same thing American Pharoah did for Baffert in 2015.

Article continues below ...

Bravazo finished second and Tenfold took third in the 1 3/16-mile race.

HOCKEY

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Ryan Reaves scored the winning goal, Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights pushed their remarkable expansion season into the Stanley Cup Final, beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday in Game 5 of the Western Conference final.

Alex Tuch also scored for the Knights. They lost Game 1 in Winnipeg before winning four straight to become the first expansion team since the 1968 St. Louis Blues – when the six initial expansion teams were put alone in the West – to get to the final.

Vegas will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Washington Capitals in the final. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference final 3-2, with Game 6 set for Monday night in Washington.

Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves.

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Reliever Sergio Romo started on consecutive days for Tampa Bay, becoming the first pitcher to start back-to-back games since Zack Greinke did it for Milwaukee in July 2012 after getting ejected from his first start after four pitches.

Romo is the first pitcher to pitch at least one inning in back-to-back starts since Steve McCatty did it for Oakland in 1980.

Romo, who made the first two starts of his 11-year big league career during the weekend, struck out the side in the first inning Saturday before striking out three more Sunday. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash used the unusual strategy with Romo to allow the two young pitchers who followed Romo to face the heart of the Angels’ right-handed order less frequently.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves released Jose Bautista a month after picking up the veteran slugger and will make Johan Camargo their starting third baseman.

General manager Alex Anthopolous said the team made the decision Saturday before Camargo drove in two runs in an 8-1 win over Miami. Camargo, a switch-hitter, will play every day.

The 37-year-old Bautista hit .143 with two homers and five RBIs in 12 games with the Braves after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett. The six-time All-Star struck out 12 times in 35 at-bats.

PRO FOOTBALL

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) – Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League on Saturday, looking to salvage his football career after a turbulent and unsuccessful stay with the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel actively pursued an NFL contract this offseason and played in the developmental Spring League last month, his first action in organized football since the 2015 NFL season. He now comes to a team coached by June Jones, a former NFL and college quarterback and coach.

The 25-year-old quarterback won the 2012 Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M, and was selected in the first round – No. 22 overall – in the 2014 NFL draft by the Browns. He was released in March 2016 after posting a 2-6 record over two tumultuous campaigns.

GOLF

DALLAS (AP) – Aaron Wise cruised to his first PGA Tour victory Sunday, shattering the AT&T Byron Nelson record at 23 under on a new course in a race to finish before nightfall after a four-hour rain delay.

The 21-year-old rookie shot a 6-under 65 to beat Marc Leishman by three strokes as both became the first to finish the Nelson at 20 under or better in the first year at Trinity Forest. The treeless links-style layout was defenseless with softer fairways and greens and no wind once the morning storms passed. The Nelson celebrated its 50th anniversary with a return to Dallas after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving. Rory Sabbatini set the previous record on that par-70 layout at 19-under 261 in 2009.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Regions Tradition for his first senior major title, closing with a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory.

Jimenez held or shared the lead after every round, taking a three-shot edge into the final round at Greystone Golf & Country Club. The Spaniard finished at 19-under 269 for his fifth PGA Tour Champions victory.

Steve Stricker, Joe Durant and Gene Sauers tied for second.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) – Ariya Jutanugarn birdied the second hole of a playoff to win the Kingsmill Championship for the second time in three years.

Jutanugarn closed with a 5-under 66 to match Nasa Hataoka (67) and In Gee Chun (68) at 14-under 199.

Jutanugarn and Hataoka both birdied the first extra hole, with Chun dropping out. Hataoka putted first on the second extra hole and missed badly before the 22-year-old Jutanugarn rolled in a 15-footer for her eighth career victory. Her older sister, Moriya, won the HUGEL-JTBC Championship in Los Angeles in April for her first LPGA Tour victory.

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) – Adrian Otaegui of Spain defeated Benjamin Hebert by two shots in the final medal match to win the inaugural Belgian Knockout.

The nine-hole final match was tied when Otaegui ran off three straight birdies starting at the par-3 sixth. The Frenchman countered with a birdie at No. 7, but Oategui birdied the par-5 eighth to go two ahead with one hole to play.

Otaegui won for the second time on the European Tour. His other title was the Paul Lawrie Match Play last season.

TENNIS

ROME (AP) – Rafael Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this year’s top two clay-court players, beating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Italian Open title.

Nadal recovered from an early break in the third set after a 50-minute rain delay. The victory means Nadal will reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Roger Federer on Monday.

Federer is sitting out the clay season to prepare for Wimbledon.

Earlier, Elina Svitolina defended the women’s title, facing little resistance from top-ranked Simona Halep in a 6-0, 6-4 win.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Billy Cannon, the gifted running back who won the Heisman Trophy for LSU in 1959 with a memorable Halloween night punt return touchdown against Mississippi, died Sunday. He was 80.

LSU said Cannon, the school’s only Heisman winner, died at his home in St. Francisville. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Cannon led the Tigers to a national championship in 1958 and won the Heisman following year, highlighted by his tackle-breaking 89-yard punt return that beat Ole Miss 7-3. Cannon went on to a successful pro career with the Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, and became a dentist after retiring from football. But life after football was far from smooth. He served 2 years in federal prison for counterfeiting in the mid-1980s after a series of bad investments and debts left him broke.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, though it came on the second time he was voted in. The first time was in 1983, but the honor was rescinded because of his legal issues.

WORLD HOCKEY

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Sweden capped a victorious run through the ice hockey world championship by edging Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday in the final after a penalty shootout to successfully defend its title.

Forward Filip Forsberg scored the decisive goal in the shootout to give Sweden a third world title in six years, and 11th overall.

Earlier, the United States topped Canada 4-1 to claim the bronze medal.