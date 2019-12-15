Week 15 NFL picks against the spread, ranked in order of confidence | J-MAC’S NFL SUPER 6

Well, folks – you know this – as we get deeper into the schedule, each matchup carries more weight. And as we are in the trenches of Week 15, it’s no different. We’ve got the Texans and Titans fighting for first place in the AFC South … while the Rams and Cowboys are looking to make a run for the playoffs.

Will the Raiders – after losing the last four games – be able to win their final home game in the black hole? Or how about the Patriots – keep in mind they play the Bengals – after losing the last two?

Let’s find out with my picks for Week 15:

Article continues below ...

This is an interesting matchup because the Chargers – if you look closely – are the healthiest they’ve been this year. The entire defense is back … and this is the starting lineup that got them to the playoffs last year. I like them a lot here.

I know, I know the Vikings are getting Adam Thielen back this week, which will be a huge addition to the offense – especially since Minnesota’s run game has been very sluggish the last six weeks. Dalvin Cook has not topped 100 yards … while early in the season he was dominating. Here it is: Give me the Chargers to win outright and cover 1.5 at home.

Pittsburgh has been cashing all season: 9-4 against the spread – tied for best in the NFL. And they are getting healthy at the right time … Juju Smith-Schuster is back and James Conner returns this week. The Buffalo Bills, we know how to beat them: Pressure Josh Allen. He was 1-16 passing under pressure against Baltimore. I’m sorry, all the Steelers do is pressure quarterbacks. Give me Pittsburgh winning and covering two at home.

New England Patriots -10 at Cincinnati Bengals

I don’t know about you but this feels a little light to me … I mean we are talking about the Cincinnati Bengals here. You know this folks: Worst record in the league. They basically cannot move the football, and now – all of the sudden – the Patriots are only 10 point favorites? This just smells fishy.

Don’t forget: New England was destroying bad teams earlier this year. And Bill Belichick is coming off two losses … come on, there’s no way it’s going to be three in a row. They will cover this one easily – I love the Patriots favored by 10.

Atlanta Falcons +10.5 at San Francisco 49ers

My play here is the Falcons. Hear me out: If you look at this 49ers team coming off that Saints game … everybody’s hurt in that secondary. A big loss is Richard Sherman – another cornerback is out and a safety. Enter Julio Jones and the Flacons passing attack. I think they will put up points here. And something to consider: San Francisco has a massive game next week. I think this is a spot where Atlanta really shows up – I don’t think they will win outright – but covering 10.5 feels like the side to me.

Detroit Lions +5.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here’s a Super 6 for you! I know this is going to sound wild … I know, I know they are eliminated from playoff contention. But hear me out: I like the Lions and David Blough in this spot. You’ve got to keep an eye on Jameis Winston folks. He was wearing a cast this week at practice due to a fractured thumb – that’s obviously going to be a huge problem. His backup has very little experience. And I think, I think Detroit can do just enough to cover 5.5 points on the road.

Tennessee Titans -3.5 vs. Houston Texans

Coming at you with a Super 6! I really like the Texans here. I know they got destroyed last week against Denver at home … not to mention, Tennessee is rolling. The Titans have won four straight under Ryan Tannehill – 3-1 against the spread. He is leading an offense that is No. 1 in the NFL in the red zone … but I don’t care, I’m still taking the Houston here. I have a sneaky suspicion Deshaun Watson gets Will Fuller back, and I think he could be the difference against a beat up a Titans secondary. Give me the Texans getting 3.5 on the road.

Denver Broncos +9.5 at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games … and listen to this: That’s with three different quarterbacks at the helm. I just can’t get a handle on the Broncos whatsoever this season. I back them, and they lose to Gardner Minshew and the Dolphins. I fade them, and they beat the Browns. I back them, and they lose to the Bills. I fade them, and they cover against the Vikings.

As for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes did not look great against the Patriots … his longest drive in the second half was 52 yards. Honestly, that’s been the case in the last three weeks: He has a pedestrian three touchdowns, two interceptions and under 285 passing yards in each game. I’ll take Denver covering 9.5 this week.

Seattle Seahawks -6 at Carolina Panthers

Here we go with a Super 6! There isn’t a metric I can find that favors Carolina winning this … much less being competitive. Seattle is 9-1 against the spread off a loss – and there hasn’t been a better road NFL team this year than the Seahawks (6-1 straight up, 6-1 against the spread). They’ve won at San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. My only cause for concern is the injuries to the Seattle defense with Jadeveon Clowney, Shaq Griffin and Mychal Kendricks all missing practice Thursday. Give me the Seahawks getting six on the road.

We love these Super 6 games. The Redskins have covered three in a row, and now face an Eagles team that they covered already in the season opener. Washington is playing for pride and to impress whoever the new coach may be in 2020 – while Philadelphia is a having serious problems. Not to mention: They are coming off a short week and face Dallas for their season next week. I like the Redskins getting 6.5 at home.

Los Angeles Rams -1 at Dallas Cowboys

And another Super 6! I love this pick, but it was just too public of a side to make this one of my six best bets. A week ago the Cowboys were favored by three … then they lost to the Bears on the road, and the Rams crushed the Seahawks. Everyone who is betting here is taking the Rams.

You have to remember: The house wins more than the public. But you also have to remember: The Cowboys season comes down to next week against the Eagles, and it’s impossible for them not to be thinking about that game … that’s why I stuck with the Rams. The future of Jason Garrett hangs in the balance. And the Rams defense has been quietly excellent since the addition of Jalen Ramsey (Ravens game notwithstanding). I love the Rams getting one in Dallas.

New York Giants +3 vs. Miami Dolphins

Eli Manning will be back under center for the Giants … and he looked okay against the Eagles (for a half, anyway). But this is a play against Miami. The Dolphins leading rusher last week? This one might shock you: Ryan Fitzpatrick. DeVante Parker – in concussion protocol – looks like he will play. But regardless, I’m just not sure they have the offensive firepower to keep up with the Giants … which is a weird thing to say about team that’s lost nine straight. Give me the Giants favored by three.

The 2019 Raiders shouldn’t be favored by nearly a touchdown against anyone. The defense has been shredded by 34, 40 an 42 in the last three weeks. The offense – since chains-mover Hunter Renfrow went down in the Jets game – hasn’t been able to move the football. Still, I love that it’s the final game in the Black Hole before the move to Vegas … and the idea of Oakland burying a Jaguars team that has been outscored by 117 in the last five games. Not to mention: Jacksonville will be without its best offensive player, wide receiver DJ Charke. I’m all in on the Raiders covering 6.5 at home.

Chicago Bears +4 at Green Bay Packers

Next up is a Super 6. This has just been an extremely one-sided series in the last 18 games, with Green Bay winning 15. As the joke goes, Virginia McCaskey doesn’t own Chicago … Aaron Rodgers owns Chicago. But the return of Akeem Hicks to the Bears defensive front should contain the Packers ground game, and Chicago should do just enough on offense rushing the football against Green Bay and their 26th rated rush defense to keep this close and cover.

Indianapolis Colts +8.5 at New Orleans Saints

The Saints came out of the 49ers game brutalized and just physically beat up. Two standouts on the defensive line: Sheldon Rankins and Marcus Davenport are out … which means the Colts could have plenty of success running the football. The 49ers rushed for 162 yards last week. The only reason not to like Indianapolis? Well folks, they’ve missed 15 kicks this season (extra points and field goals) and that’s tied for the most misses in the last 15 seasons. But I’m still taking the Colts getting 8.5 in New Orleans.

Cleveland Browns -3 at Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have lost six in a row, they have a couple injuries on the offensive line … and the Browns season isn’t over yet. As long as Cleveland doesn’t get caught looking ahead to the Ravens rematch, Baker Mayfield should have success against the 29th rated pass defense and help Odell Beckham audition for potential offseason suitors. I like the Browns favored by three.