Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

GYMNASTICS

LANSING, Mich. (AP) A former sports doctor accused of molesting at least 125 girls and young women while he worked for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison.

Larry Nassar, 54, admitted to digitally penetrating seven girls, mostly under the guise of treatment at his Lansing-area home and a campus clinic, between 1998 and 2015.

Article continues below ...

Nassar, who lost his physician’s license in April, admitted his conduct had no legitimate medical purpose and that he did not have the girls’ consent. The 125 girls and young women who have filed reports of abuse with campus police will be able to speak at his Jan. 12 sentencing.

The plea deal in Ingham County calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years, but the judge could set the minimum sentence as high as 40 years. Nassar is expected to also plead guilty Nov. 29 in neighboring Eaton County – the location of an elite gymnastics club – resolving state prosecutors’ charges against him. Separately, he is scheduled to be sentenced next month in federal court for possessing child pornography.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among Nassar’s victims.

FOOTBALL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sat out practice Wednesday with what the team says is an Achilles tendon injury.

Brady has started all 10 games this season for New England. He also has yet to miss a game because of an injury since 2008 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game.

The 40-year-old has thrown for 3,146 yards, 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (illness), receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), center David Andrews (illness), offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle), and safety Patrick Chung (ankle) also missed practice on Wednesday.

AFC East-leading New England has won six games in a row and hosts Miami on Sunday.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Wide receiver Josh Gordon practiced Wednesday with the Cleveland Browns for the first time since the 2016 preseason.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month after being suspended numerous times for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The 26-year-old, who hasn’t played in a regular-season game since the end of 2014, ran pass routes and caught passes during the segment of practice – his first since Aug. 31, 2016 – open to reporters.

It was Gordon’s first practice in the regular season since Dec. 26, 2014.

He has been suspended for Cleveland’s past 43 games and 53 of the past 58.

As long as he fulfills guidelines established by Goodell, Gordon is eligible to play in Cleveland’s Dec. 3 game at Los Angeles and could be on the field for the season’s last five games.

Gordon led the league with 1,646 yards receiving in 2013 when he scored nine touchdowns.

NBA

DENVER (AP) – The Denver Nuggets say they’re exploring options to repair All-Star Paul Millsap’s torn ligament in his left wrist amid concerns he’ll need surgery that will sideline him until late February.

Coach Mike Malone said at the team’s shoot-around Wednesday that the Nuggets were unsure how bad Millsap’s injury was and that the 32-year-old forward is ”going to talk to some other doctors, get some other opinions before we make a decision on what the best course of action is.”

Malone, however, appears to be bracing for an extended absence from Malone, saying he told his team, ”That injury is not going to define us or our season.”

Millsap got injured in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 127-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

He’s averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his first season in Denver after signing a three-year, $90 million free agent deal last summer.

OLYMPICS

MOSCOW (AP) – Two more Russian athletes were stripped of their Olympic medals from the 2014 Sochi Games on Wednesday, leaving the United States as the country with the most medals.

Four Russians, all skeleton racers, were banned by the International Olympic Committee for doping, including men’s gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov and women’s bronze medalist Elena Nikitina.

Russia, which finished the games at the top of the medals table with 13 gold and 33 overall, has now been stripped of six medals based on evidence of a state-sponsored doping program in Sochi, including samples being swapped in the laboratory. Two of the six medals were gold.

The Russians still lead the medals table with 11 gold, tied with Norway, but have fallen behind the United States in overall medals. The Americans, who won nine gold medals, have 28 overall, one more than Russia’s current total of 27. Norway has 26 overall medals.

If the IOC decides to upgrade athletes who finished behind the banned Russians, the table would change again.

Two other Russian women who didn’t win medals, Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsina, were also banned Wednesday.

Russian officials said all four banned athletes will file appeals.