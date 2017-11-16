Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) The Associated Press has obtained a letter sent by the NFL to Jerry Jones’ attorney accusing the Dallas Cowboys owner of ”conduct detrimental to the league’s best interests” over his objection to a contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The letter accusing Jones of sabotaging the negotiations was sent to David Boies on Wednesday. Jones hired Boies and threatened to sue the NFL if Goodell’s contract extension was approved by the compensation committee, made up of six owners. All 32 owners voted unanimously in May to let the committee finalize a deal with Goodell.

Article continues below ...

The letter, first reported by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, was written by outside counsel for the compensation committee and given to the AP by a person who requested anonymity because it was not intended to be made public.

It’s the latest escalation of a feud between the NFL and one of its most powerful owners. Jones has denied that his objections to the extension are tied to Goodell’s decision to suspend star running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games over alleged domestic violence.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is ending his legal fight with five games remaining on a six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Elliott’s agents said the decision by last year’s NFL rushing leader ”is in no way an admission of wrongdoing.” Elliott had a hearing set in a federal appeals court on Dec. 1, four games into the suspension.

Wednesday was the 96th day since Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the suspension. Elliott served the first game in Dallas’ 27-7 loss to Atlanta last weekend. By accepting the six-game ban, Elliott is eligible to return for the final two games of the regular season: Dec. 24 at home against Seattle and Dec. 31 at Philadelphia.

The defending NFC East champion Cowboys (5-4) are three games behind the division-leading Eagles (8-1), who visit Sunday night. A year after being the top seed in the NFC at 13-3, Dallas faces a difficult task staying in playoff contention until Elliott returns.

OLYMPICS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The World Anti-Doping Agency hurt Russia’s hopes of competing at next year’s Winter Olympics by refusing to reinstate the country’s suspended anti-doping operation.

At its meeting in South Korea, WADA said two key requirements for reinstatement had still not been fulfilled: That Russia publicly accept results of an investigation by Canadian Richard McLaren concluding that Russia ran a state-sponsored doping program, and that the country allow access to urine samples collected during the time of the cheating.

Russia has depicted the doping program that marred the 2014 Games in Sochi as the work of individuals, not the government. Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee and also a member of the International Olympic Committee, doubled down on that at Thursday’s meeting, telling WADA members, ”We absolutely deny the existence of a state-sponsored doping system.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Three UCLA basketball players detained for shoplifting at three high-end stores in China publicly apologized before coach Steve Alford announced they were being suspended indefinitely.

Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley won’t be allowed to suit up, practice or travel with the team while the university continues to sort out the circumstances of last week’s incident in Hangzhou, China, Alford said during a news conference at Pauley Pavilion.

Ball, Hill and Riley took turns confessing to the theft and apologizing while also thanking President Donald Trump for intervening on their behalf with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The players had returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday after Chinese authorities withdrew the charges against them.

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) – A judge tightened bail conditions on a South American soccer official charged in the FIFA bribery scandal after prosecutors surprised the courtroom by accusing the defendant of threatening their star witness by making a slashing motion on his neck as the witness testified at trial.

The dramatic twist in federal court in New York came after Alejandro Burzaco, a former marketing executive from Argentina, spent the day accusing Manuel Burga and two other soccer official co-defendants of taking bribes in exchange for their help securing broadcasting and hosting rights for tournaments.

Burzaco testified that his firm gave Burga, the former president of Peru’s soccer federation, $3.6 million in bribes during the course of their relationship. He claimed that when he agreed in 2015 to cooperate against officials charged in the case he became the target of death threats.

GYMNASTICS

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls under the guise of medical treatment at his home, a campus clinic and a youth gymnastics club is expected to change his not-guilty pleas in a bid to close the state’s criminal cases against him.

Online court records show change-of-plea hearings for 54-year-old Dr. Larry Nassar are scheduled for Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 in two Michigan counties. Jury selection was to begin in one courthouse on Dec. 4.

A spokeswoman for state Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment, citing a gag order. A message was left Wednesday for one of Nassar’s defense lawyers.

In February, the state charged Nassar with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving nine girls who said they were molested at Michigan State’s sports medicine clinic, his home or the Twistars Gymnastics Club. All were age 16 or under.

PRO BASKETBALL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns believes the NBA should permit the use of medicinal marijuana.

In an interview with ESPN, the 22-year-old Towns said he agrees with former NBA Commissioner David Stern’s stance that the drug should be removed from the league’s banned substance list. Towns raised the issue when asked by an ESPN reporter what change he would make if he were in NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s place.

Towns told reporters in Minnesota before the game Wednesday against San Antonio that his experiences working with autistic children and his research into the medicinal benefits of marijuana have helped shape his belief. He said he hoped to help erase the ”bad stigma” about the drug, which he said he has never used.