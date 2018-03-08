Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

MILWAUKEE (AP) James Harden scored 26 points, Eric Gordon had 18 points and two momentum-swinging 3-pointers in the third quarter, and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-99 on for their 17th straight win.

The Rockets passed the Boston Celtics for the longest winning streak in the NBA this season. Houston hasn’t lost since Jan. 26 at New Orleans.

Article continues below ...

The latest victory came on the second of a tough back-to-back stretch of road games that started with a 10-point victory at Oklahoma City. No wonder the Rockets looked sluggish at times against the Bucks.

Trailing by about 10 points for most of the fourth quarter, Milwaukee got within 104-99 with 1:06 left on Sterling Brown’s layup.

Chris Paul answered with a short floater in the lane with 45 seconds left after driving on Jason Terry to silence Bucks fans who were pleading ”Defense! Defense!”

DALLAS (AP) – The NBA is reviewing 2011 allegations of sexual assault against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the investigation that led to a decision by prosecutors not to pursue the case.

League spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA was looking into the matter, a day after a weekly alternative newspaper in Portland, Oregon, reported a woman’s claim that Cuban put his hands down her pants and touched her inappropriately while they were taking a photo at a Portland nightclub. The report Tuesday in the Willamette Week came about a week and half after a Sports Illustrated account that portrayed a hostile work environment for women in the front office of the Mavericks. While Cuban wasn’t implicated, the SI report raised questions about what he knew and when.

Cuban flatly denied the woman’s allegations and provided a prosecutors’ report detailing the decision not to file charges.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SAN DIEGO (AP) – University of San Diego coach Lamont Smith resigned 10 days after he was arrested for investigation of domestic violence at the end of a road trip.

Smith’s resignation came one day after the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said he wouldn’t face charges ”at this time” in a domestic violence investigation. Even though no charges were filed, the university said on Tuesday that Smith remained on administrative leave pending a school investigation.

Athletic director Bill McGillis said Smith, who played at USD and was in his third season as coach, offered his resignation and the school accepted it. McGillis said he then notified the team.

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Stephen Brown scored 22 points and reserve Nate Sestina added 16 as Bucknell won its second straight Patriot League Tournament championship with an 83-54 victory over Colgate.

The top-seeded Bison (25-9) head to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in program history and sixth time as the Patriot League representative. Four of those six titles have come in the last eight years.

PRO FOOTBALL

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their formidable pass rush with another top-level defensive lineman.

The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks, three people familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The deal won’t be officially announced until the NFL’s league year opens next Wednesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the trade information.

Seattle gets wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, while Philadelphia also receives a seventh-round pick.

Bennett had 8 sacks last season and 54 in his nine-year career.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade linebacker Alec Ogletree to the New York Giants for two draft picks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because NFL trades can’t be announced until March 14. ESPN first reported the deal.

Los Angeles gets the Giants’ fourth-round and sixth-round picks in the 2018 draft. The NFC West champion Rams also will send a seventh-round pick in 2019 to the Giants along with Ogletree, their defensive captain and last season’s leading tackler.

NEW YORK (AP) – Jerry Jones agreed to pay the NFL more than $2 million in legal fees resulting from two disputes the Dallas Cowboys owner had with the league, a person with direct knowledge of the settlement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL did not announce details.

Commissioner Roger Goodell held an appeal hearing with Jones on Monday. That came a few days after Goodell assessed the financial penalties for Jones’ lawsuit to overturn the suspension of Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, and for a lawsuit Jones threatened to stop Goodell’s newly approved contract.

DENVER (AP) – Peyton Manning sold 31 Denver-area Papa John’s stores last week, two days before the NFL dropped the chain as its official pizza sponsor.

The Denver Post reported that Papa John’s spokesman Peter Collins confirmed the former NFL quarterback sold his stake to an existing Papa John’s franchisee. Manning will remain Papa John’s celebrity spokesman and brand ambassador. He wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The NFL and Papa John’s ended their deal Feb. 27.

HORSE RACING

NEW YORK (AP) – An aggrieved harness-racing bettor has gone to court to recoup more than $31,000 in winnings he said he was cheated out of when a doped horse won a race in New Jersey two years ago.

Leading figures in harness racing said they had never before heard of such a lawsuit, which accuses the trainer of fraud and racketeering. The general practice is to reallocate the purse to other owners in the event a winning horse is later proven to have been doped, but not to pay back bettors.

The trainer’s lawyer said the lawsuit was flawed, and that he might demand its retraction.

BASEBALL

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) – The Seattle Mariners are bringing back Ichiro Suzuki.

Seattle finalized a $750,000, one-year deal with 44-year-old Japanese star after several outfielders got hurt. He can earn an additional $1.25 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $200,000 each for 150 and each additional 50 through 350, and $250,000 for 400.

Suzuki spent the first 11 major league seasons with the Mariners, earning 2001 AL Rookie of the Year and MVP, winning a pair of batting titles and becoming a 10-time All-Star. He was traded to the New York Yankees midway through 2012, played parts of three seasons with the Yankees, then spent three seasons with Miami.

IDITAROD

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The head of the Iditarod’s drug testing program, who is challenging his termination from a university job over allegations of bullying and sexual harassment, has been accused of threatening a musher just before the start of this year’s race – another black mark for the beleaguered, world-famous sled dog race.

Iditarod officials said they are reviewing the allegations and will determine the future role of Dr. Morrie Craig within the next few days. Craig is a contractor for the Iditarod, who is paid an annual $2,500 stipend.

The Iditarod’s policy against sexual harassment also covers bullying.

TENNIS

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) – Maria Sharapova’s return to the BNP Paribas Open for the first time in three years ended in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Sharapova’s ranking of No. 41 in the world forced her to play a first-round match in the tournament she has won twice. A failed doping test led to a 15-month ban for the five-time major winner.

She trailed 4-1 in the first set before holding serve at 4-all. But Osaka held to go up 5-4 and broke Sharapova on a double fault to close out the set. Ranked 44th in the world, Osaka took a 4-2 lead in the second set. Sharapova broke to tie it 4-all before Osaka won the final two games to end the 1 1/2-hour match.