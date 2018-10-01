Vrabel: Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro will miss ‘few weeks’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans coach Mike Vrabel says safety Kenny Vaccaro will miss a few weeks after hurting his right elbow in Tennessee’s overtime win over Philadelphia.

Vrabel said Monday the Titans (3-1) will look at who’s available on the roster and the practice squad. Vaccaro was signed in August after starting safety Johnathan Cyprien tore his left ACL early in training camp.

Vaccaro was hurt defending a 15-yard run by the Eagles inside the final minute of the first half of Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win. Vaccaro watched the rest of the game from the sideline wearing a sling over his right arm. Vaccaro.

Vrabel says linebacker Wesley Woodyard is being evaluated after hurting his shoulder early with the Titans hoping the veteran won’t miss any time.

The Titans play at Buffalo on Sunday.