Von Miller returns to action after ending 95-start streak

Denver star linebacker Von Miller is active in Houston on Sunday after his 95-start streak was snapped last week because of a sprained left knee.

The Texans (8-4) are missing wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) for their game against the Broncos (4-8).

The Jets are missing several key players against the Miami Dolphins, including running back Le’Veon Bell and safety Jamal Adams.

A sprained ankle is keeping Adams on the sideline for the first time in his three-year NFL career. He leads the team in tackles and sacks. Also out are Jets starting cornerbacks Brian Poole (concussion) and Arthur Maulet (calf).

Bell was ruled out Saturday because of an illness. He practiced fully Wednesday, but then sat out Thursday and Friday. He was listed Friday as questionable for the game after being sent home to rest. Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery are expected to share the workload out of the backfield.

The Browns are missing three starters against Cincinnati: right tackle Chris Hubbard, defensive end Olivier Vernon and tight end Demetrius Harris.

Hubbard (knee) will be replaced by Kendall Lamm. It’s Lamm’s first start for Cleveland, but he made 13 starts last season for Houston. Vernon is out again with a knee injury that sidelined him for three straight games before he returned and played 10 snaps last week against the Steelers. Harris is out with a shoulder injury.

The loss of Harris is softened by David Njoku’s return from a broken wrist suffered in Week 2.

The Bengals won’t have kick returner Brandon Wilson, who leads the NFL with a 31.3-yard average. He went on IR Friday with a broken hand.

Also, Cincinnati starting defensive end Sam Hubbard is out with a knee injury.

Ravens rookie receiver Marquise Brown is active to play against the Buffalo Bills after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury on Baltimore’s final injury report.

Brown leads NFL rookies with six TD catches and is one short of matching the team record.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is active against San Francisco, although it remains to be seen how is recently injured ankle holds up against a 49ers defense that has sacked quarterbacks 45 times this season and has defensive end Dee Ford back in the lineup.

Armstead sat out against Atlanta last week.

Ford is active for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 11 against Arizona. Left tackle Joe Staley also is playing after being listed as questionable with a finger injury.

The Niners are without receivers Marquise Goodwin (knee, foot) and Dante Pettis (knee).

In Minnesota, Matthew Stafford is inactive for the fifth straight game with a back and hip injury, with the Lions turning to undrafted rookie David Blough for the second straight week. Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is out for the fourth game in a row with a hamstring injury. Since he was hurt in the first quarter on Oct. 20 at Detroit, Thielen has played only one series in one game.

The Green Bay Packers are without cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) against Washington. Tramon Williams, a 13-year veteran, will start in King’s place.

The Panthers were missing two of their key offensive players. Tight end Greg Olsen was ruled out because of a concussion sustained in last week’s loss to Washington. He took a head shot from linebacker Ryan Anderson, who was immediately ejected from the game. O-lineman Greg Little is still dealing with the ankle injury from Week 12 against New Orleans.

The Falcons were bolstered by the return of rookie guard Chris Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall pick who returns after breaking a foot in the opener at Minnesota. He was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Wide receiver Julio Jones and tight end Austin Hooper also returned to Atlanta’s lineup after missing time with injuries.