So…how is this virtual NFL Draft supposed to work?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell just informed clubs in a memo that club facilities will remain closed indefinitely and the league will conduct a “fully virtual” draft, with club personnel separately located in their homes. pic.twitter.com/28t2kNnLAI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 6, 2020

Basically, with GMs and HCs and other team personnel ensconced in their homes for the April 23-25 draft, the NFL Draft will be conducted a lot like your fantasy football draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2020

The 2020 NFL Draft, set for April 23-25, will look like none in the history of the league. There will be no handshakes, no hugs. No post-pick interviews. No squeezing small caps over fly haircuts.

Only middle-aged coaches and general managers, and the internet.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero goes in-depth.

“For most teams, the general manager’s house is going to be the central hub of the draft operation, so a lot of those GMs that I’ve spoken to have one main question: is all of this technology going to work?

Once GMs have all the technology installed to draft from their basements, expect the NFL to run multiple system tests, including a “mock draft” with all 32 teams before the real draft begins.@NFLTotalAccess @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2D3Q4qhlAa — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 7, 2020

As Pelissero explains, the NFL is individually working with teams to determine their technological needs before the NFL Draft and will also hold a mock draft with all 32 clubs to test the process.

However, the breadth of the operation seems to be extensive, considering general managers and coaches will not be gathered in one location, meaning each will connect from their own location, presumably their home.

NFL teams cannot gather at one person’s home. Each person for him or herself during the draft. https://t.co/oNSFyhuCpj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2020

Needless to say, coaches are concerned.

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh is concerned about technology security during virtual NFL Draft.https://t.co/tzswSGej5t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2020

For Harbaugh, the greatest concern is security.

“Hopefully we’ll be OK. I really wouldn’t want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable, if we can stay away from that.”

However, it seems the NFL is ready to pull out all the stops in order to make sure the draft goes smooth.

The league even considered the old timeout route.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The NFL considered timeouts if teams experienced technical issues during the draft but decided they weren’t necessary. The draft will have its usual flow. pic.twitter.com/R50SfE0AKP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2020

We really wish the NFL didn't back off this idea. Would have been a hoot.

Moving forward, the NFL is listening to the concerns of Harbaugh and others, as profiled by ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

How the NFL is preparing to deal with technical issues that could theoretically arise during an all-online draft. (Fantasy players will understand.): https://t.co/C3YD4Cs3Uu — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 8, 2020

See how everyone keeps going back to your local fantasy draft? We love it!

Ok, here's the real:

To be extra clear, the 32-team conference call will be held throughout the draft for general managers using a landline. If internet issues occur, GMs can then announce their picks over the phone. GMs also have the option to email their selections.

Lastly, if two teams are negotiating a trade, the league will allow time to complete potential deals.

Here’s to the 2020 NFL Virtual Couch Landline Cel-Phone Draft, which folks are having fun with on Twitter.