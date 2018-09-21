Vikings’ Sendejo fined $53,482 by NFL for hit vs. Packers

NEW YORK (AP) — Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was fined $53,482 by the NFL on Friday for his hit during a play in Minnesota’s tie at Green Bay last weekend.

Sendejo was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness after tackling Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in the third quarter. The safety knocked into Adams with his right shoulder just after Xavier Rhodes made initial contact.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said during his weekly radio show Wednesday that Sendejo was told by an official after the play that he did everything right on the tackle. It still resulted in a fine by the NFL, and it was a hefty one because Sendejo is considered a repeat offender.

Among those not fined Friday were Packers linebacker Clay Matthews and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks — both of whom were flagged for roughing the passer.

Atlanta safety Damontae Kazee was docked $10,026 for his hit on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton last Sunday that also drew an ejection .

Kazee apologized this week for hitting into the helmet of Newton, who was sliding feet-first on a play in the second quarter. Newton was quickly checked on the sideline before returning to the field without missing a play.

Kazee, who made his second NFL start, said he needs to adjust to the new rule.

“I’ve got to learn to try to keep my head up when I tackle,” he said.

The play drew two other $10,026 fines: one on Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith for a retaliatory hit on Kazee, and another on the Falcons’ Takk McKinley for going after Smith.

Arizona safety Antoine Bethea was docked $20,054 for roughing the passer after a hit on Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter last Sunday.

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram was also fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness after he took down Buffalo rookie quarterback Josh Allen by his shoulder pads. Los Angeles teammate Desmond King must pay $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he taunted Bills wide receiver Zay Jones on an incomplete pass by waving “bye-bye” to him and making a kicking motion in the first quarter.

Houston linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has to pay a $10,026 fine despite not playing last Sunday against Tennessee. He was penalized for taunting from the sideline in the fourth quarter after getting into it with Titans tight end Luke Stocker.

Detroit running back LeGarrette Blount also picked up a $10,026 fine for his actions midway through the fourth quarter of the Lions‘ loss to San Francisco. Blount was ejected for a personal foul penalty after he came off the sideline and shoved 49ers linebacker Elijah Lee to the ground. That came right after Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford was pushed out of bounds near the sideline. Blount took exception to a hit he thought might have been a tad bit late — although Stafford was still in bounds on the play and no penalty was called.

Also docked $10,026 by the league was Jets cornerback Buster Skrine, who grabbed the facemask of Miami wide receiver Jakeem Grant while making a tackle.