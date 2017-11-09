Vikings-Redskins Capsule

MINNESOTA (6-2) at WASHINGTON (4-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Vikings by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Vikings 5-3, Redskins 3-5

SERIES RECORD – Redskins lead 13-12

LAST MEETING – Redskins beat Vikings 26-20, Nov. 13, 2016

LAST WEEK – Vikings had bye, beat Browns 33-16 on Oct 29; Redskins beat Seahawks 17-14

AP PRO32 RANKING -Vikings No. 5, Redskins No. 14

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (9), PASS (14)

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (3), PASS (7)

REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (21), PASS (11)

REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (16), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -Vikings visiting Redskins in Week 10 for second consecutive season. … Teams playing each other for seventh time in eight years. … Vikings on four-game winning streak. … QB Case Keenum has 1,443 yards, seven TDs, three INTs in past six games. … RB Jerick McKinnon has 100-plus yards from scrimmage and rushing TD in three consecutive road games. … WR Adam Thielen is sixth in NFL with 627 yards receiving. … WR Stefon Diggs tied career high with 13 catches, 164 yards receiving last year at Washington. … TE Kyle Rudolph has TD in three consecutive games vs. Redskins. … DE Everson Griffen is third player since 1982 with sack in each of team’s first eight games. … DT Tom Johnson has sacks in consecutive games. … LB Eric Kendricks has nine-plus tackles in consecutive games. … S Harrison Smith tied for third in NFL with three INTs. … Redskins have held opponent without points on opening drive in eight consecutive games. … Redskins’ streak of 32 games with sack is longest in NFL, second longest in franchise history. … QB Kirk Cousins has 958 yards passing, six TDs, two INTs in past three home games. … RB Chris Thompson has 704 yards from scrimmage, five TDs. … WR Josh Doctson coming off game with career-high 59 receiving yards. … TE Vernon Davis led team with six catches, 72 yards vs. Seahawks. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has 4 1-2 sacks, INT in past four home games. … LB Zach Brown leads league with 86 tackles. … CB Josh Norman has two INTs, forced fumble in last two outings vs. NFC North. Fantasy Tip: Redskins’ banged-up defense is getting healthier but still struggles against TEs, which gives Rudolph chance for big day.

