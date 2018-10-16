Vikings place rookie CB Hughes on IR, re-sign DT Parry

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve, following the ACL injury to the rookie’s left knee that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

The Vikings re-signed defensive tackle David Parry on Tuesday to take the open roster spot, increasing their depth on the interior. Rookie Jalyn Holmes has worked primarily at defensive tackle, but he has taken turns at defensive end with backup Tashawn Bower sidelined the past two games and starter Everson Griffen out for the past four games.

Parry played in the first two games and had a sack against Green Bay. He was cut in favor of defensive tackle Tom Johnson on Sept. 19.