Vikings-Packers Capsule

MINNESOTA (11-3) at GREEN BAY (7-7)

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Vikings by 8 1/2

Article continues below ...

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Vikings 10-4, Packers 7-7

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 60-51-2

LAST MEETING – Vikings beat Packers 23-10, Oct. 15

LAST WEEK – Vikings beat Bengals 34-7; Packers lost to Panthers 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING – Vikings No. 3, Packers No. 18

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (9), PASS (9)

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (2), PASS (3)

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (18), PASS (22)

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (20), PASS (24)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Teams’ first meeting since Packers QB Aaron Rodgers broke right collarbone following hard hit by Vikings LB Anthony Barr in Week 6. Rodgers missed next seven games, returned for last week’s loss at Carolina, and was placed on season-ending injured reserve this week. … Vikings have clinched NFC North, second division title in last three seasons. … Vikings have won three of last four in series. … QB Case Keenum averaging 268.2 yards over last six games, with 13 TDs and four INTs. … RB Jerick McKinnon has 184 scrimmage yards and two TDs in last two games against Packers. … Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen averaging 98.9 yards in last nine road games, including five scores. … Pro Bowl DE Everson Griffen has seven sacks and two forced fumbles over last six road games. … DE Danielle Hunter had 1 1/2 sacks in last meeting against Packers. … Harrison Smith only safety since 2014 with at least five sacks (eight) and 10 interceptions (10). … Packers eliminated from playoff race, first time to miss postseason since 2008. … Brett Hundley takes over at QB for rest of year with Rodgers out. Hundley has six TDs and one INT for 102.9 rating in past three starts. … WR Davante Adams second in NFL with 10 TD catches, but was in concussion protocol at midweek. … WR Jordy Nelson has nine TD catches in last eight home division games. … LB Clay Matthews made five sacks in last four games. … DT Kenny Clark has 2 1/2 sacks in last three games, third among DTs since Week 13 behind Rams’ Aaron Donald (five) and Jaguars’ Malik Jackson (three). … Fantasy Tip: Packers giving up average 143.2 yards rushing over last four games, which could bode well for Vikings RBs McKinnon and Latavius Murray (five rush TDs in last six games).

—

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL