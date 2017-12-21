Vikings LT Reiff’s ankle improves; questionable vs Packers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff’s sprained ankle has improved, and the team has listed him as questionable to play at Green Bay.

Reiff practiced on a limited basis Thursday, after missing the previous game. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was also listed as questionable to play the Packers on Saturday, after sitting out the previous game because of a rib injury. The only player the Vikings declared out was defensive back Tramaine Brock, who plays primarily on special teams. He has a foot injury.

The Packers, meanwhile, won’t be close to full strength. Wide receiver Davante Adams is out with a concussion. Outside linebacker Nick Perry is doubtful because of ankle and shoulder injuries. Outside linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring), right guard Jahri Evans (knee) and cornerback Davon House (shoulder, back) are questionable.

