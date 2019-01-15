Vikes add Kubiak as assistant head coach, offensive adviser

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Gary Kubiak as an assistant head coach and offensive adviser, a big bump in experience for Mike Zimmer’s turned-over staff.

The Vikings announced the move on Monday night.

Kubiak spent the last two seasons as a senior personnel adviser with the Denver Broncos after stepping down as their head coach due to health concerns. Zimmer picked Kevin Stefanski to be his offensive coordinator, his first time in that role.

The 57-year-old Kubiak has 10 seasons as a head coach on his NFL resume, eight with the Houston Texans (2006-13) and two with the Broncos (2015-16). They won the Super Bowl in his first year. Kubiak also has been an offensive coordinator for 12 seasons, most recently in 2014 with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Vikings also hired his son, Klint Kubiak, as quarterbacks coach and Brian Pariani as tight ends coach. This will be the 23rd year in the last 26 in which Pariani has worked with Gary Kubiak. Klint Kubiak was on Denver’s staff the last three seasons.