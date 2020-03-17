With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for their communities and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill is turning his attention towards being a champion in the Kansas City community.

As the world endures a difficult time due to COVID-19, I am happy to partner with @harvesters to donate 6,000 meals to families. I’m challenging @patrickmahomes @killatrav @demarcusrobinson @gehrigdieter @mathieu_era @stonecoldjones95 @TheRealFrankC_ pic.twitter.com/wCGDQXPJOO Article continues below ... — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 16, 2020

Harvesters is a community food network with locations in Kansas City, MO and Topeka, KS.

The organization feeds nearly 150,000 individuals every month.

During these times of uncertainty, we are certain about one thing: your support makes a difference. Every donation helps us ensure we have the food and resources on hand to meet the growing need. Donate online at https://t.co/mmYvy3lyZR. pic.twitter.com/XS3O8xeGmh — Harvesters.org (@HarvestersORG) March 17, 2020

Not only is Hill joining forces with Harvesters, he’s calling on many of his teammates to join him.

And the Chiefs seem to be onboard, including superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

Let’s go @cheetah!! I got your 6k and will raise you another 6k meals thru @harvestersorg! But we can’t leave our friends @OB_Inc_KC hanging, so we’re going to donate all the food & supplies for the next 15 weeks to keep it business as usual for the kids!! Much love KC! ❤️💛 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 17, 2020

Hill has also solicited the assistance of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark, First-Team All-Pro safety Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu, and fellow wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter.

Let’s go bro this why I love you dawg https://t.co/MajI0hJ3j7 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 17, 2020

Mahomes looks to be onboard as well, considering he’s retweeted both Kelce and Hill regarding assisting in Harvesters’ efforts.

Kelce also mentioned the efforts of Operation Breakthrough, a separate organization that supports children and families in Kansas City.

Financial support is the best way to help because the situation is ever-changing and it gives us the flexibility to meet whatever the greatest needs are at that time. DONATE HERE: https://t.co/vIfw76O1uP — OperationBrkthrough (@OB_Inc_KC) March 17, 2020

Operation Breakthrough is asking for the following items:

Here are the things our families need most:

–Non-perishable food: canned soups, meats, vegetables and fruit, pasta and sauce and cereal

–Diapers: sizes 4, 5 and 6

–Unscented baby wipes

–Toilet tissue

–Hand soap

–Detergent

–Dish soap

–Children's pain relievers — OperationBrkthrough (@OB_Inc_KC) March 17, 2020

Harvesters is excited to have the support of the Chiefs as they continue to help those affected by COVID-19 in the Kansas City area.

So thankful for the amazing support from our @Chiefs! Thank you for your commitment to our community! We will come through this together #CHIEFSKINGDOM! @cheetah @tkelce pic.twitter.com/7XwlsRaGER — Harvesters.org (@HarvestersORG) March 17, 2020

You can also learn more about the Tyreek Hill Foundation here.

Hill is a four-time Pro Bowler – having been selected for the game in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 – and a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection – in 2016 and 2018.

