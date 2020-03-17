Tyreek Hill is now leading the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the charity arena

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for their communities and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill is turning his attention towards being a champion in the Kansas City community.

Harvesters is a community food network with locations in Kansas City, MO and Topeka, KS.

The organization feeds nearly 150,000 individuals every month.

Not only is Hill joining forces with Harvesters, he’s calling on many of his teammates to join him.

And the Chiefs seem to be onboard, including superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

Hill has also solicited the assistance of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark, First-Team All-Pro safety Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu, and fellow wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter.

Mahomes looks to be onboard as well, considering he’s retweeted both Kelce and Hill regarding assisting in Harvesters’ efforts.

Kelce also mentioned the efforts of Operation Breakthrough, a separate organization that supports children and families in Kansas City.

Operation Breakthrough is asking for the following items:

Harvesters is excited to have the support of the Chiefs as they continue to help those affected by COVID-19 in the Kansas City area.

You can also learn more about the Tyreek Hill Foundation here.

Hill is a four-time Pro Bowler – having been selected for the game in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 – and a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection – in 2016 and 2018.

“The Cheetah” is one of the most-feared wide receivers in the NFL because of plays like this: