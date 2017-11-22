Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami made a small but potentially significant move up to No. 2 behind Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson slipping one spot to three and Oklahoma holding at four.

Wisconsin and Auburn remained next up behind the top four in a week when the top half of the selection committee’s rankings were mostly unchanged.

Article continues below ...

Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern California followed in the same order as they did last week. Over the next two weeks, every team in the top nine will play another team ranked in the committee’s top 25, including four games matching top playoff contenders.

BASEBALL

Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan urged voters to keep ”known steroid users” out of Cooperstown.

A day after the Hall revealed its 33-man ballot for the 2018 class, the 74-year-old Morgan argued against the inclusion of players implicated during baseball’s steroid era in a letter to voters with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The letter from the vice chairman of the Hall’s board of directors was sent using a Hall email address.

”Steroid users don’t belong here,” Morgan wrote. ”What they did shouldn’t be accepted. Times shouldn’t change for the worse.”

ATLANTA (AP) The Braves lost 13 prospects and former general manager John Coppolella was banned for life by Major League Baseball for circumventing international signing rules from 2015-17.

Former Atlanta special assistant Gordon Blakeley, who was the team’s international scouting chief, was suspended from baseball for one year by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Sanctions imposed by Manfred leave the Braves unable to bargain at full strength for a top Latin American prospect until 2021.

Manfred said MLB’s investigation determined the Braves funneled extra signing bonus money to five players in 2015-16 by giving the funds first to another player considered a foreign professional under baseball’s rules and having the money redistributed to the other five.

MLB voided the contracts of a host of young players the Braves had signed, costing Atlanta $16.48 million in bonuses given to prospects who will no longer be with the organization.

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball, its players’ union and the Japanese commissioner’s office agreed to a new posting system that could allow star pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani to be put up for bid next week, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The agreement was still not in writing and must be ratified by Major League Baseball, Nippon Professional Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, the person said on condition of anonymity because no comments were authorized.

MLB owners are scheduled to vote for ratification on Dec. 1, and Ohtani is expected to be posted then or the following day, the person said. The deal calls for the negotiating period this offseason to be cut to 21 days from 30. The posting fee limit this offseason remains $20 million, and Ohtani’s club, the Pacific League’s Nippon Ham Fighters, is expected to seek the maximum for the 23-year-old star.

As part of the deal, a tiered system for posting fees will start next Nov. 1.

NEW YORK (AP) – After insisting during a summer slump that he was not ailing, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder.

The operation was performed Monday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. The team said the procedure involved a loose-body removal and cartilage cleanup and Judge, a unanimous selection for AL Rookie of the Year, should be recovered ahead of spring training.

GYMNASTICS

Olympic champion gymnast Gabby Douglas said she is among the group of athletes sexually abused by a former team doctor.

Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion and a three-time gold medalist, wrote in an Instagram post that she waited so long to reveal the abuse by Larry Nassar because she was part of a group ”conditioned to stay silent.”

Douglas included the revelation in an apology for comments made on social media last week that suggested women dress modestly to help prevent abuse. Douglas said her comments, which she later deleted, were taken out of context.

The 21-year-old Douglas is the latest high-profile gymnast to come forward against Nassar, who spent nearly two decades as the national team doctor for USA Gymnastics before being fired in 2015. Two-time Olympic teammate Aly Raisman wrote about alleged abuse by Nassar in her autobiography ”Fierce,” released earlier this month. Two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney disclosed abuse by Nassar in October.

Nassar will plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison, a person with knowledge of the agreement said. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement ahead of a Wednesday court hearing for Nassar in Michigan’s Ingham County and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing lower back surgery.

The 6-foot-10 Porter, the top prep prospect in the country last season, played in only two minutes of the season-opening win over Iowa State before missing the last three games with the injury. The school said he will undergo surgery in Dallas, and his expected recovery time is three to four months.

PRO FOOTBALL

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. in a staff shake-up during a disappointing season.

Coach Jack Del Rio called the move a difficult decision and said that assistant head coach for defense John Pagano will take over as coordinator leading into this week’s home game against the Denver Broncos.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – First-year eligibles Ray Lewis and Randy Moss are among 27 semifinalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The hall said all ties for the 25th spot in the semifinals also advance.

Others in their initial year of eligibility who made this cut are Brian Urlacher, Richard Seymour, Steve Hutchinson and Ronde Barber.

Four previously eligible players made the semifinals for the first time: LeRoy Butler, Leslie O’Neal, Simeon Rice and Everson Walls. All others on the 2018 list have reached the semifinals in previous years.

Already chosen as finalists are Bobby Beathard as a contributor, and Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer as senior candidates.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Seattle Seahawks made an unexpected roster move, waiving veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney just four games after signing him to help boost their pass rush. The 37-year-old Freeney had three sacks in his first two games with Seattle, moving into 17th on the all-time sack list. But he did not record a tackle in each of his last two games.

SOCCER

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron was picked as Major League Soccer newcomer of the year, beating out Chicago’s Nemanja Nikolic and teammate Josef Martinez.

TENNIS

Grand Slam tournaments are planning to return to seeding only 16 players, instead of 32, as of 2019, and now will give a player who is a late withdrawal because of an injury 50 percent of the first-round prize money.