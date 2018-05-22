Monday’s Sports in Brief

BASKETBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) James Harden scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 27 and the Houston Rockets sustained the latest second-half flurry by Stephen Curry, evening the Western Conference finals at two games apiece with a 95-92 victory Tuesday night.

Curry scored 28 points and Kevin Durant added 27 points and 12 rebounds but the defending champions missed their final six shots from the floor and their NBA-record postseason winning streak at home ended at 16 games.

Paul rebounded Klay Thompson’s miss just before the final buzzer sounded for the first time and pounded the ball down in delight. A replay review ensued and it was determined Shaun Livingston fouled Paul before the game ended, so Paul made a free throw with 0.5 seconds left.

Curry couldn’t get off a final attempt before the buzzer.

Game 5 is Thursday night at Houston. Golden State will play its longest playoff round after closing out its first two playoff rounds in five games.

HOCKEY

NEW YORK (AP) – Longtime NHL executive Lou Lamoriello has joined the New York Islanders and will have full authority in all hockey matters.

The team on Tuesday announced the hiring of the 75-year-old Lamoriello as president of hockey operations. He comes to a team that has missed the playoffs eight of the last 12 seasons.

Lamoriello led the New Jersey Devils to three Stanley Cup titles during his 18 years as general manager. He spent the past three seasons as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Islanders managing partner Scott Malkin says in a statement the team is ”committed to giving Lou every resource and the full support of the entire organization.” Lamoriello says he is ”excited to join such a storied franchise.”

It was not immediately clear how the move will affect current president and general manager Garth Snow. He has four years left on his contract.

NFL

ATLANTA (AP) – The NFL approved a new owner for the Carolina Panthers, passed a rule to eject players who hit with their helmets, and took steps to spice up the kickoff.

Still to be resolved: a much more contentious issue.

What to do, if anything, about players who kneel during the national anthem?

At their annual spring meeting on Thursday, league owners welcomed David Tepper to their ranks by signing off on his record $2.2 billion deal to purchase the Panthers from disgraced team founder Jerry Richardson.

During a brief news conference in which he took only a handful of questions, Tepper immediately made a bit of news by seeming to imply he would be willing to listen to offers for a new stadium from other cities in North and South Carolina. The team has made no secret of its desire to replace 22-year-old Bank of America Stadium, and its lease runs only through the upcoming season.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – The Mets have signed free agent Jose Bautista, getting the former home run champion two days after he was cut by the Atlanta Braves.

They made the move before playing Miami on Tuesday night. The team said he was available for the game, but he was not in the starting lineup they posted.

New York listed Bautista as an outfielder. He played only third base in his short stint with Atlanta, starting at the spot eight times. He hit .143 (5 for 35) with two home runs and five RBIs, and fared well against left-handed pitchers.

The 37-year-old Bautista signed for the $545,000 major league minimum. He hit .203 with 23 homers and 65 RBIs in 157 games last season with Toronto, and went unsigned as a free agent during the winter.

Bautista is a six-time All-Star, and led the AL with 54 homers in 2010 and 43 in 2011. He has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the past eight seasons.

The Mets optioned infielder-outfielder Phillip Evans to Triple-A Las Vegas.