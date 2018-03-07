Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

DALLAS (AP) Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is denying a 2011 allegation of sexual assault after a weekly alternative newspaper in Oregon published details of a case that prosecutors didn’t pursue, saying they didn’t believe there was evidence to support the claim.

The report in the Willamette Week in Portland, Oregon, came two weeks after a Sports Illustrated account that portrayed a hostile work environment for women in the front office of the Mavericks.

The woman claimed Cuban reached inside her pants and penetrated her vagina with his finger while they were taking a picture in a Portland nightclub. In an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Cuban wrote, ”It didn’t happen.”

In a report explaining why they weren’t pursuing the case, prosecutors wrote that ”there is no evidence to corroborate the complainant’s statement and there is evidence contradicting the claim.” The report also said the woman didn’t want to proceed with the allegation.

BASEBALL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back the bullpen cart.

The Diamondbacks announced the team will use an OnTrac bullpen cart to transport relief pitchers from both bullpens at Chase Field prior to entering a game.

The last known use of a motorized vehicle in Major League Baseball was in 1995, when the Milwaukee Brewers used a motorcycle with a sidecar. Mike Fetters, Arizona’s bullpen coach, was the closer for the Brewers that season.

Baseball historians have tracked the use of bullpen carts to 1950, when the Cleveland Indians first used a ”little red wagon.” The first official use came in 1951 with the Chicago White Sox. The Kansas City A’s added one in 1955 and by the 1960s, the carts could be found across the majors and minors.

PRO FOOTBALL

Five NFL players have been given the franchise tag, with only Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell getting the exclusive tag.

Bell, who has been adamant about not playing under the tag for a second straight season, can’t negotiate with any other teams. Pittsburgh must offer him the average of the top five running backs’ salaries. Both sides plan to continue negotiating.

Also getting franchise tags were Miami wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Detroit defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, Dallas DE DeMarcus Lawrence, and Los Angeles Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner. They can talk with other teams, but their current team would get compensation if they leave.

The only player given the transition tag was Chicago cornerback Kyle Fuller.

MIAMI (AP) – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won’t force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is a counterproductive way to promote social justice.

Ross’ comments in a statement released by the Dolphins came after the New York Daily News reported that he said all of the team’s players will stand for the anthem in 2018. Ross was in New York on Monday to be honored by the Jackie Robinson Foundation and receive its ROBIE Lifetime Achievement Award.

”I have no intention of forcing our players to stand during the anthem, and I regret that my comments have been misconstrued,” Ross said in his statement.

”I’ve shared my opinion with all our players: I’m passionate about the cause of social justice, and I feel that kneeling is an ineffective tactic that alienates more people than it enlists.”

SPORTS MEDIA

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A former on-air personality at ESPN has filed a lawsuit alleging she was subjected to sexual harassment at the cable television sports giant and then ostracized for complaining about it.

The lawsuit filed Sunday in federal court in Connecticut by Adrienne Lawrence describes an atmosphere in which male employees openly watch pornography on their computers and keep ”scorecards” naming female colleagues they are targeting for sex.

The network said in a statement that it investigated the allegations raised by Lawrence and they are without merit.

Lawrence, who served a fellowship at ESPN, said in the lawsuit that she was subjected to unwelcome advances from anchor John Buccigross. She says he sent her unsolicited shirtless photos and used inappropriate nicknames like ”doll” for her.

DOPING

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) – IAAF president Sebastian Coe says Russians could be stopped from competing as neutral athletes if the country fails to shows ”dramatic progress” in the fight against doping.

Russia has been suspended since 2015, when the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of widespread doping. The only Russians allowed to compete at IAAF events since then have been designated as neutral athletes.

Coe says ”unless dramatic progress is made we, and we genuinely hope it is being made, then we will have to review at our council meeting in July the status of the neutral competitors and the potential for the congress to decide upon the ultimate sanction, I guess, which is expulsion.”

Coe says the world needs to know Russian athletes are in a ”system of confidence and trust.”