And just like that, Tua Tagovailoa is cleared for full football activities

All clear!

On Monday, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared for all football activities in advance of his private pro day scheduled for April 9.

And now, the NFL Draft has a new discussion topic.

All eyes will undoubtedly shift back to Tua, after his impressive college resume was tainted by three surgeries to repair a dislocated hip and injuries on both ankles.

Even with the injury blemishes, he had quite the college career.

And he holds quite a few records, too.

At the beginning of the 2019 season, he was considered a lock to go at No. 1. But a combination of injuries and the emergence of another star quarterback caused Tua’s name to drop down the ladder.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow became the overwhelming favorite for the top pick, after putting together what many consider the greatest single season in college football history.

Still, with Tua back to full health, Cincinnati might have a big choice to make: will the Bengals choose the solid quarterback with one wildly impressive season, or will they take the other, who had a mind-blowing college career riddled with injuries?

Seriously, some experts already have him going No. 2.

We can’t predict the future, but what we do know is that a healthy Tua equals a healthy debate regarding the top pick.

We don’t envy you, Cincinnati.