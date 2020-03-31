It’s all systems go for Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua Tagovailoa is "fully cleared and ready to compete" less than five months after having hip surgery https://t.co/o66uZfROfw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2020

As of Monday, according to his representative, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is fully cleared to play, following a significant hip injury he suffered in November 2019.

So, what does this mean for his 2020 NFL Draft stock?

It means good things.

After last week posting a video showing off his mobility during practice…

…doctors say that Tua passed his last medical checkup with flying colors, and reports suggest that he could be ready to perform Week 1 of the 2020-21 NFL season.

"The belief continues to be that whenever the NFL season begins … [Tua Tagovailoa] would be able to play."@LauraRutledge is hearing that Tua could be ready week 1. pic.twitter.com/D3CzJcDQky — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 31, 2020

Before the injury, the 22-year old college superstar was a top contender for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. In the nine games he played during the 2019 season, Tua racked up 2,840 yards passing, along with 33 touchdowns.

He completed 71.4 percent of his passes and threw only 3 interceptions.

His overall college resume is remarkable:

Due to his late season injury, Tua was unable to perform at the NFL combine at the beginning of March, but teams and scouts were able to evaluate his medical status. Even then, his progressed impressed, and he has only continued to improve.

He planned to hold a private pro day on April 9, but it was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With college prospects now banned from visiting NFL teams due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with doctors being unable to examine players on those trips, Tua Tagovailoa will remain the draft’s top medical mystery, with teams being unable to get the look at him that they wanted. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

Yet, it’s possible the show will go on.

There have been rumors circulating that Tua might schedule a live-streamed or taped version of his individual pro day, although no official plans have been made just yet.

Remember when Drew Brees could have been a Dolphin? Should Tua do a virtual Pro Day for teams? @theherd pic.twitter.com/yY2wFJEORU — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) March 31, 2020

While a virtual pro day isn’t the best option for assessing a prospect, it’s a better option than having no pro day at all.

But the draft always comes with uncertainty, and even the healthiest of players aren’t a guarantee, which Nick Wright pointed out on First Things First.

"We know how talented Tua is. … Whether a guy can't play for you b/c he's hurt or wether he can't play for you b/c he stinks, either way he can't play for you. We don't have a perfect prospect — not since Luck. And it turns out he played 7 years." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/eSw1fFK102 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 31, 2020

Where there’s no risk, there’s no reward.

So, why not bet big on a player who could have a huge upside?

Greg Jennings is willing to bet the house on Tagovailoa.

"Tua is a wildcard. But in most decks, the wildcard is the most important, the most elusive, the most exciting card. It's a great thing to have. … I love everything about Tua." — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/Vy2DiXwvPN — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 31, 2020

And you can’t forget about all his impressive collegiate records

Take this one for example: Tua finished his Alabama career with 10 more touchdown passes than anyone in Alabama history, despite starting less than two years and throwing 342 fewer passes than No. 2 on the list.

Partially due to those records, Colin Cowherd still believes Tua should go No. 1 to Cincinnati.

"The most captivating player in the NFL draft is Tua… I'm rolling the dice. He's my number 1."@ColinCowherd reacts to report that the former Alabama QB has been fully cleared: pic.twitter.com/oqqSIGT32H — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 31, 2020

Former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer thinks the best is yet to come for the Alabama legend.

Yes, that was @DilfersDimes voice in the background of @Tuaamann workout video this week. Trent Dilfer told us how he's working with Tua Tagovailoa leading up to the #NFLDraft: pic.twitter.com/HfR3mfiCRc — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 26, 2020

With Tua’s health representing less of an issue as time goes by, some already have him as the No. 2 pick.

I did a mock:https://t.co/qDwdSs4hTG — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) March 31, 2020

And with each passing week, it seems Cincinnati’s decision at No. 1 is getting more and more interesting.