As of Monday, Tua Tagovailoa is fully cleared to play – what does this mean for his draft stock?

It’s all systems go for Tua Tagovailoa.

As of Monday, according to his representative, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is fully cleared to play, following a significant hip injury he suffered in November 2019.

So, what does this mean for his 2020 NFL Draft stock?

It means good things.

After last week posting a video showing off his mobility during practice…

…doctors say that Tua passed his last medical checkup with flying colors, and reports suggest that he could be ready to perform Week 1 of the 2020-21 NFL season.

Before the injury, the 22-year old college superstar was a top contender for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. In the nine games he played during the 2019 season, Tua racked up 2,840 yards passing, along with 33 touchdowns.

He completed 71.4 percent of his passes and threw only 3 interceptions.

His overall college resume is remarkable:

Due to his late season injury, Tua was unable to perform at the NFL combine at the beginning of March, but teams and scouts were able to evaluate his medical status. Even then, his progressed impressed, and he has only continued to improve.

He planned to hold a private pro day on April 9, but it was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, it’s possible the show will go on.

There have been rumors circulating that Tua might schedule a live-streamed or taped version of his individual pro day, although no official plans have been made just yet.

While a virtual pro day isn’t the best option for assessing a prospect, it’s a better option than having no pro day at all.

But the draft always comes with uncertainty, and even the healthiest of players aren’t a guarantee, which Nick Wright pointed out on First Things First.

Where there’s no risk, there’s no reward.

So, why not bet big on a player who could have a huge upside?

Greg Jennings is willing to bet the house on Tagovailoa.

And you can’t forget about all his impressive collegiate records

Take this one for example: Tua finished his Alabama career with 10 more touchdown passes than anyone in Alabama history, despite starting less than two years and throwing 342 fewer passes than No. 2 on the list.

Partially due to those records, Colin Cowherd still believes Tua should go No. 1 to Cincinnati.

Former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer thinks the best is yet to come for the Alabama legend.

With Tua’s health representing less of an issue as time goes by, some already have him as the No. 2 pick.

And with each passing week, it seems Cincinnati’s decision at No. 1 is getting more and more interesting.