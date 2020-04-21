With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

Happy Birthday, Romo-stradamus!

Tony Romo‘s nickname came from the NFL broadcast booth, but the 4-time Pro Bowler is better known for his time as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

He played his entire 14-year career with the franchise, but he didn’t make his start as QB1 – or even QB2.

Romo signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys as a holder in 2003, and he didn’t become the Cowboys starting quarterback until the 2006 season.

But after that legendary start, everything changed – Romo was the starter from 2006 to 2015, and led the Cowboys to four postseason appearances.

Despite never carrying his team to a Super Bowl, Romo holds quite a few franchise records including most passing yards, most passing touchdowns, most games with at least 300 passing yards, and most games with three or more touchdown passes.

He retired with a 97.1 passer rating, which is the fourth highest in NFL history and the highest among retired players.

Romo said goodbye to the league following the 2016 season, after a preseason back injury opened the door for Dak Prescott to become the starter under center for Dallas.

Still, Romo’s mark was made, and during his nine seasons as a starter in Dallas, he was quite the playmaker in the pocket.

Tony Romo was unreal in the pocket. Happy 40th Birthday, Tony!

Now, you can catch him in the broadcast booth at CBS, where he is currently the highest paid sports broadcaster – we’re thinking it’s because of his million dollar smile.

He's the Cowboys franchise's leader in career passing yards and TDs, and he's now TV's highest-paid sports broadcaster. Join us in wishing a happy 40th birthday to Tony Romo!

(Flashback to his first start)

He’s just as much of a treasure in the booth as on the field.

Plus, you know you’ve made it when Frank Caliendo becomes you.

Tony Romo Predicts This Warehouse Debacle

Happy 40th birthday, Tony Romo!