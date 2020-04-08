In his latest football chapter, Tom Brady has officially become an open book

Say hello to ‘Tampa Bay Tom’ – a new and more more open version of Tom Brady.

As the quarterback for the New England Patriots, Brady was known to be a man of few meaningful words, one who always said the right thing at the right time.

But after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, he has decided to open up about his last 20 years with Bill Belichick & Co.

Article continues below ...

A day after releasing a nearly 3,000-word essay on The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday, Brady spent two hours with Howard Stern on SiriusXM on Wednesday morning, discussing all things football and family – and it was remarkable to see.

(This clip contains elements that could be considered NSFW).

Here’s what we learned today:

His thoughts on legacy

This one might surprise you: Tom Brady, the consensus greatest quarterback of all-time, has never been concerned with his legacy.

But maybe that’s what made him so great?

FS1’s Colin Cowherd saluted Brady for his thoughts on legacy.

“Legacy is mostly about ego and vanity. You care how others think of you. But if you are really secure in who you are, you don’t care a lot about legacy. Tom loves many, he’s loved by many, he’s secure in himself – therefore legacy doesn’t matter.”

"Legacy doesn't matter for Tom Brady… It's always been about sacrificing & others as much as him." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/B615A40GKP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 8, 2020

The decision process of leaving

Obviously, this decision wasn’t one that happened overnight. After leading a franchise for two decades, it was a tough call for Tom.

However, according to Brady, even before the 2019 season began, he knew his time with New England would be coming to an end.

Tom Brady said he knew before the Patriots' started their season that he wanted to leave. pic.twitter.com/tuEbhBeWhd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 8, 2020

Still, he didn’t make a final decision until he made the drive to Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft’s house to tell him in person.

Cowherd believes that the idea of moving on emanated earlier in 2018, referencing an ESPN The Magazine article in which a New England coach expressed what Tom perceived to be a lack of appreciation for Brady’s contributions to the organization.

“January 2018 … at least one coach up the food chain [says], ‘We can win Super Bowls with a lot of quarterbacks … That opened the door to opportunities. It’s the Kevin Durant – Draymond Green fight: it didn’t decide [Durant was leaving Golden State], but it opened up the door.

Tom Brady didn't ask to be treated as royalty. He just wanted to feel appreciated by the Patriots. @ColinCowherd reacts to Tom Brady's interview with Howard Stern: pic.twitter.com/H8hwwrFmWX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 8, 2020

Weighing in on the Tom Brady – Bill Belichick debate

Many blame Belichick for Brady’s departure from New England, believing that the relationship became fractured beyond repair.

Tom doesn’t divulge much on their bond, but did acknowledge that they were a pair – the success was not contingent on one of them, but instead, the work they accomplished together.

After winning six Super Bowl rings together, you’d think one of the greatest quarterback-coach duos in NFL history would be close.

Apparently, that wasn’t the case, as surmised by FS1’s Shannon Sharpe, who believes that Brady would have stayed in New England if Belichick had his back.

“When [Brady] kept talking about [playing until he was] 45 … Mr. Kraft said ‘Yes, 45.’ I never heard Coach Belichick give that ringing endorsement. That’s the guy you have to convince.”

"It's easy to say now, because Tom is elsewhere. But we know deep down in his heart, Tom Brady did not want this to happen, he wanted to be the QB for the New England Patriots." — @ShannonSharpe on Tom Brady saying he doesn't fault Belichick for wanting to move on pic.twitter.com/hHSLEf8MCx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 8, 2020

The end is not in sight

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers. The contract includes no-trade and no-tag clauses, which begs the question: Does Tom want to play past 45?

Only time will tell. But Brady isn’t focused on the future. Right now, he’s still passionate about the game, and that’s all he needs to block out the doubters and naysayers.

Coupled with his passion is his ability to continue to play at a high level, even at 42. Multiple franchises were interested in Brady as their QB1, and FS1’s Skip Bayless believes that could be the case for the years to come.

“He’s having more fun than ever playing football because he’s in a much more fun place to play football, with a whole new challenge and with a whole new culture to recreate. So could he play five more years? Sure … It wouldn’t shock me a bit.”

"Why can't Tom Brady play till 48? He has learned the art of self-protection in the pocket. If his receivers can get open quickly, he will find them quickly next year in Tampa. Can he play 5 more years? It wouldn't shock me a bit." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/C0Kapz1LOh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 8, 2020

Keep talking, Tampa Bay Tom!

We’re hanging on every word.