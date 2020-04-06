Tom Brady, Von Miller and more highlight the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team

On Monday, the NFL released its 2010s All-Decade Team, featuring the likes of Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, Von Miller and more.

Two head coaches – Bill Belichick from the New England Patriots and Pete Carroll from the Seattle Seahawks – were selected, along with 52 offensive, defensive and special teams players.

Only eight players were selected unanimously, four of which came on the offensive side of the ball: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, retired Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas and retired Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.

Brady – a shoo-in – played in five Super Bowls with the New England Patriots over the past decade, winning three in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

He was joined on the team by three other Patriots or former Patriots players.

Peterson, also selected unanimously, amassed five 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the 2010s, including an incredible 2,097-yard season in 2012, the second most rushing yards in a single season in NFL history.

Thomas came into the league in 2007 and made the Pro Bowl every year except his last.

In the 2010s, he was a 7-time Pro Bowler and 6-time First-Team All-Pro performer for the Browns.

The fourth unanimous selection on offense was Yanda, the long-time Ravens offensive lineman.

He was named to eight Pro Bowls during the decade and was a 2-time First-Team All-Pro performer. He retired in 2019.

On the defensive side, there were three unanimous selections: 3-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, and 2-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

Watt’s three DPOY awards came in 2012, 2014 and 2015. All 10 of his Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections – five each – came in the past decade as well.

Miller, the 2015 Super Bowl MVP, collected eight Pro Bowl and three First-Team All-Pro selections in the 2010s.

Lastly, Donald – widely regarded as the best defensive player in the game today – was drafted in 2014 and has made the Pro Bowl every year since. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, and he has been named First-Team All-Pro every year since 2015.

The final unanimous selection was on special teams, in the form or long-time Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Tucker won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013, was named First-Team All-Pro four times, and has been selected for three Pro Bowls.

As for the coaches, both Belichick and Carroll played in multiple Super Bowls, even facing off with each other on one occasion.

Between 2010 and 2020, Belichick led the Patriots to five Super Bowl berths, winning three – 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Carroll led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, defeating the Broncos in 2013 and losing to New England in 2014.

Several NFL teams took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate players for their NFL All-Decade Team selections.

https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1247207570672148480