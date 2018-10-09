Titans waive WR Williams after big drop against Buffalo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived wide receiver Nick Williams after he dropped a potential touchdown pass in a 13-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Titans on Tuesday promoted linebacker Robert Spillane from the practice squad to their active roster and had waived both Williams and quarterback Austin Davis. The Titans also altered their practice squad by adding linebacker Nigel Harris and removing offensive lineman Coleman Shelton.

Harris played five games with the Los Angeles Chargers, two with the New York Giants and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie last season.

Williams had a tough performance in the loss to Buffalo on Sunday. He was beaten to the ball on an interception and also had a critical drop in the fourth quarter that cost the Titans dearly.