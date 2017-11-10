Titans TE Walker questionable for Sunday’s game with Bengals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker will be questionable due to a bone bruise in his ankle for Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Walker was limited Friday after missing the Titans’ Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions. Walker followed a similar regimen last week before starting and catching five passes for 71 yards in the Titans’ 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens .

He injured the ankle Oct. 22 at Cleveland.

Wide receiver Eric Decker practiced fully Friday and should play Sunday after missing two days with an illness.

Guard Quinton Spain didn’t practice and will miss his second consecutive game with turf toe on his right foot.

Safety Brynden Trawick was added to the injury report and will be questionable due to a neck injury that limited him Friday.

