Titans-Steelers Capsule

TITANS (6-3) at STEELERS (7-2)

Thursday, 8:25 p.m. ET, NBC/NFLN/Amazon

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 6 1-2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Titans 3-5-1, Steelers 5-4

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 45-32

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Titans 27-24, Nov. 17, 2014

LAST WEEK – Titans beat Bengals 24-20; Steelers beat Colts 20-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 11, Steelers No. 3

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (27T)

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (6), PASS (19)

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (18), PASS (10)

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (11), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Both teams riding four-game winning streaks. … Steelers have won four of last six meetings. … Fourth time teams have played on Thursday. Titans have taken two of three previous such meetings. Tennessee is 5-7 all-time on Thursdays. Steelers are 8-9 on Thursdays, 7-2 at home. … First of four straight prime-time games for Pittsburgh. Steelers are 31-16 in prime-time under coach Mike Tomlin. … Six Tennessee coaches previously played or coached for Pittsburgh. … Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak spent 32 years with Titans franchise as Hall of Fame lineman and then as coach. … Tennessee seeking first 7-3 start since 2008 … Titans K Ryan Succop’s NFL record 56 straight made field goals inside 50 yards ended last week. … Titans have won last three against AFC North teams. … Opponents are converting 27 percent (17 of 63) of third downs against Titans since Oct. 8. … Victory would even Titans QB Marcus Mariota’s career record at 18-18. … Titans S Kevin Byard leads NFL with six interceptions. … Tennessee is 6 of 6 scoring touchdowns inside red zone over past two games. .. Steelers last started 8-2 or better in 2004 (9-1). … Ben Roethlisberger had 40th fourth-quarter comeback win last week vs. Colts. … Steelers WR Antonio Brown tied for league lead in receptions (60) and leads in yards receiving (882), but had season-low three catches vs. Colts. … Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster leads rookies with 521 yards receiving and five TD receptions. … Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell’s 840 yards rushing lead NFL. … Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt’s four sacked tied for second most by rookie in NFL. … Steelers are 31st in red zone touchdown percentage (42 percent). … Pittsburgh’s 29 sacks tied for second in NFL. … NBC will use ”SkyCam” as primary viewing angle for first time. Network will revert to traditional angles when situation dictates. …. Fantasy Tip: Steelers’ offense typically gets going in November. Bell’s 1,877 total yards in November games since 2013 are most in NFL. Brown is second with 1,849.

