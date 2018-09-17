Titans sign receiver Nick Williams, waive 2 players

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed wide receiver Nick Williams and have waived receiver Cameron Batson and tight end Anthony Firkser.

Williams was with the Titans through the offseason and training camp. He has 22 games of NFL experience with 28 catches for 263 yards.

His most productive season came in 2015, when he caught 17 passes for 159 yards with two touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons. He played two games in 2016 and one in 2017 for the Falcons.

Williams played five games with the Washington Redskins in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut.

He caught 43 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns at UConn. He also averaged 25.9 yards per kickoff return and 9 yards per punt return during his college career.