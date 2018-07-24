Titans say they’re releasing former second-round pick Dodd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans are releasing outside linebacker Kevin Dodd, an unceremonious finish for a former second-round pick who never came close to living up this draft position.

The Titans announced Tuesday in a one-sentence release that they plan to cut ties with Dodd, the 33rd overall pick in the 2016 draft.

This move comes two days after the Titans placed Dodd on the ”did not report” list. Dodd also skipped voluntary offseason workouts before reporting to the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.

Dodd only reported to the Titans’ offseason program in June when staying away would have meant a fine.

Injuries limited Dodd for much of his stay with the Titans. He appeared in only nine games in each of his two seasons with Tennessee. He recorded a total of one sack.

The Titans had much bigger hopes for Dodd when they selected him out of Clemson early in the second round.

Dodd had 12 sacks his junior year at Clemson and recorded 23 tackles for loss to rank second nationally. He capped his Clemson career by delivering five tackles for loss and three sacks against Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game.

He never approached that production with the Titans and now becomes the first draft bust of general manager Jon Robinson’s Tennessee tenure.

