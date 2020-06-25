Titans lure Birch from NFL office, add 2 other executives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have lured Adolpho Birch away from the NFL office to join their front office and hired two other new executives.

The Titans announced Thursday that Birch is their new senior vice president for business affairs and chief legal officer. Birch spent the past 24 years with the NFL with his last role senior vice president for labor policy and league affairs.

They also hired Surf Melendez for a new position as creative director, and Dan Werly is their new general counsel. Melendez has worked for the Miami Dolphins and adidas. Werly had been general counsel for Nashville Soccer Club the past year.

Birch had been involved with labor negotiations, managing the NFL’s drug testing program, government relations, sports betting and the league’s critical response team. His late father was the first Black on the Tennessee Supreme Court, and Birch earned his law degree at Vanderbilt.

With the Titans, Birch will start next month with his role including business planning and strategy and dealing with state and local government.