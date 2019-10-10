Titans-Broncos Preview Capsule
TENNESSEE (2-3) at DENVER (1-4)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Denver by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tennessee 2-3, Denver 1-4
SERIES RECORD — Titans lead 23-17-1
LAST MEETING — Titans beat Broncos 13-10, Dec. 11, 2016
LAST WEEK — Titans lost to Bills 14-10; Broncos beat Chargers 20-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 21, Broncos No. 25 (tie)
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (16), PASS (28).
BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (14), PASS (10).
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (14), PASS (21).
BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (23), PASS (4).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Marcus Mariota is only QB in NFL to start every game in ’19 and have no turnovers. … Since Week 14 last season, RB Derrick Henry leads NFL in rushing (973 yards) and TD runs (10). … Rookie WR A.J. Brown had 90-plus yards in two of three road games. … TE Delanie Walker has 50-plus yards in three of last four road games. … Titans rank fourth in NFL with 17 sacks. … Tennessee yielding 15.2 points per game, Denver averaging 18 points. … Former Bears K Cody Parkey will make season debut for Titans after Cairo Santos flopped last week substituting for injured Ryan Succop. … Tennessee sixth team since merger to have just one turnover through first five games. Titans have nine fumbles, recovered eight, lost muff on punt return by Adoree Jackson. … CB Logan Ryan leads NFL DBs with 6½ sacks since 2018. … Titans S Kevin Byard leads NFL with 14 interceptions since 2017. … Titans RB Derrick Henry leads league with 973 yards rushing and 10 TD runs in last nine games. … QB Joe Flacco coming off first victory for Broncos. … Broncos have lost both home games on last-second field goals. … RB Phillip Lindsay had season-best 147 scrimmage yards last week. … Lindsay (469), Royce Freeman (353) only pair of RBs in league with 350-plus scrimmage yards this season. … WR Emmanuel Sanders has three straight home games with 85-plus yards receiving. … OLB Von Miller has 10½ sacks in last 10 home games but just two sacks this season. … S Justin Simmons had eighth career interception last week. … S Kareem Jackson had team-best 10 tackles, forced fumble last week. … ILB Alexander Johnson had eight tackles and end-zone interception in first career start last week. … Fantasy tip: WR Courtland Sutton has three TDs in last two games, leads Broncos with 26 catches for 401 yards.