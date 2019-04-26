Titans agree to terms with defensive lineman Urban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban, who spent the past five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Urban started all 16 games for the Ravens last season and had a career-high 27 tackles. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Urban has career totals of 52 tackles, 3½ sacks and two blocked field-goal attempts.

The move reunites Urban with Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who worked as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator from 2012-17.

Baltimore selected Urban out of Virginia in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. Urban spent all his rookie season and part of the 2015 season on injured reserve. He went on injured reserve again after three games in 2017.