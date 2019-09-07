Titans add guard Stinnie to active roster, waive WR Raymond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added guard Aaron Stinnie to their active roster from the practice squad.

The Titans made room for Stinnie on the roster by waiving wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Stinnie, who is 6-foot-3 and 312 pounds, originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted college free agent from James Madison last year. He played in one game for the Titans.

He was waived following training camp this year and added to the practice squad.

Stinnie ended his college career at James Madison by making 42 consecutive starts.

The Titans open the season Sunday at Cleveland.